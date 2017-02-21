10 Tried & Tested Spot Treatments That Actually Work

Spot treatments may not be glamorous and they certainly aren't all that fun to have to crack out, but trust us - when you need one, you'll be mighty glad you decided to buy one.
While acne may flare up for some only around that time of the month and for others, well, most the time, there's no denying that using a little bit of a clever potion designed to take down the redness that's a result of the inflammation and also help the plug come to the surface is always a good idea.
But before you start to dab it on, here are some rules to live by when a spot has decided to set up home on your skin.
1) Don't touch it. We know how hard it is to leave a spot alone but trust us, it'll lie flat more quickly and the plug will come to a head if you leave it alone.
2) If you're squeezing, get it right. Basically, only approach when there's a white head, wrap tissue around your fingers, and squeeze a few milimetres away from the swollen area itself. Don't go at it for ages - one squeeze horizontally from both sides and one vertically ought to do the trick. If it doesn't, the spot isn't ready so leave it alone.
3) Don't dry your skin out. A hard and fast rule if you want good skin anyway, but important nonetheless to remember when suffering from spots. If you 'dry' the top layer of your skin, you effectively make it harder for pus to escape, and don't help matters overall as your skin will be confused and might start overproducing oil as a result. Just use a good, lightweight serum and moisturiser.
4) Face masks help too. If you want to speed the process up, apply a dab of face mask to the spot or spotty area and let it have a mini facial before you put your spot cream on.
Here are the best spot treatments to snap up now...
2. Skinceuticals Blemish And Age Defence Serum, £64
Recommended by our beauty editor, Skinceuticals' serum doubles up on targeting bad skin and premature skin ageing. It's fuss-free; once or twice a day just apply 4-5 drops to a clean dry face.
Available at Dermacare Direct | £64.00
4. Murad Blemish Control Spot Treatment, £15
Perfect for that moment you feel a blemish coming before a date or an important meeting, Murad's spot treatment not only prevents spots from developing, but it calms redness, reduces the size and helps it heal asap. Though it's powerful, it feels gentle enough for more sensitive skins.
Available at Amazon | £14.99
6. Dermalogica Overnight Clearing Gel, £36.71
Dermalogica's Overnight Clearing Gel is the must-have treatment in many make-up artist's kits. It clears skin and calms inflammation so blemishes are zapped quickly, as well as preventing future break-outs. Not only is it seriously effective but it's light enough to wear under make-up.
Available at lookfantastic | £40.50
7. Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment, £3.52
Neutrogena's Rapid Clear Acne Eliminating Gel seriously speeds up the clearing of a breakout. Dap a tiny bit on the affected area (not around as it can dry the skin) and it will help heal, calm and reduce the blemish within 4 hours, or prevent it if it's not yet visible. It is a strong formula though so be careful to use it sparingly (2-3 times a day), and moisturise once it begins to heal.
Available at Amazon | £3.52
8. Payot Speciale 5 Blemish Drying & Purifying Gel, £17.50
Target your breakout instantly with Payot's Speciale 5 to eliminate all trace of bad skin within just a few days. The perfect on-the-go product has added tea-tree oil and Sulphur help speed the disappearance of blemishes, leaving your skin clean and clear.
Available at Cult Beauty | £17.50
9. Neal's Yard Mahonia Clear Skin Formula, £12.50
Cleanse away blotches, blemishes and the beginnings of break-outs with this therapeutic herbal blend of natural ingredients which include Mahonia, Calendula, Schisandra and Gotu Cola.
Available at Neal's Yard | £12.50
