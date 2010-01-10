12 Mar 2018
Top 10 Foundations Under £15
2. Avon Personal Match Smooth Mineral Foundation
Avon Personal Match Smooth Mineral Foundation, £10
If you haven't ventured into the world of mineral make-up yet, this is a great one to get you started. It has a very fine texture that won't clump, and it gives a good, long-lasting coverage.
3. Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse Foundation
Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse Foundation, £6.99
This is the UK's No 1 foundation for a reason! The light and airy texture means it melts seamlessly on the skin without any gloopy lumps and bumps.
4. Myface Mymix Foundation
Myface Mymix Foundation, £12.71
Us beauty obsessives were jumping for joy when make-up artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury brought out her own range, and this liquid foundation is one of the best around. It blends beautifully and gives a flawless finish.
5. Max Factor Second Skin Foundation
Max Factor Second Skin Foundation, £13.99
Max Factor are always on top of the latest skin technology, and we're loving this new foundation. Its lightweight texture gives a sheer coverage that enhances your natural skin tone, rather than blanking it out.
6. Bourjois 10 Hour Sleep Effect Foundation
Bourjois 10 Hour Sleep Effect Foundation, £8.80
Been burning the candle at both ends? Sort out tired skin in a flash with this bargain beauty - the light reflecting pigments will cover all those tell-tale signs of a big night out!
7. Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation
Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation, £8.75
This doesn't hit the shop floor until the 21st October, but we just had to give you a heads up because it's a wrinkle-saviour! It smoothes skin without that cakey effect, and has a lovely soft finish.
8. Rimmel Stay Matte Foundation
Rimmel Stay Matte Foundation, £5.99
Matte textured make-up is having a moment this season, which is good news for those of us with oily or combination skin. It fights the shine, leaving you with perfect skin for up to 12 hours.
9. L’Oreal True Match Roll-On Foundation
L'Oreal True Match Roll-On Foundation, £12.99
You can paint your face, literally, with this fab new applicator! The roller dispenses just the right amount of product, giving a flawless picture-perfect finish.
10. Revlon Custom Creations Foundation
Revlon Custom Creations Foundation, £13.69
We've all been there - you buy a foundation just to get home and realise it's totally the wrong shade. Revlon's latest offering puts an end to that; just turn the dial to adjust the shade from lighter to darker.
