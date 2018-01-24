Sheet Masks: The Trend Your Complexion Will Love

While sheet masks are arguably slightly scary looking and recall Jason's scary Friday the 13th mask, they are a worthy step in your routine that really can help to supercharge skin and make you look more glowing.

The reason for them being able to do so so efficiently is twofold. First, they hold all the product in their fabric, so will drip feed skin for the entire duration of being on, and secondly, they're pretty hard to move around in, so force you to sit down, chill out, and maybe take a few breaths - which is always going to make you look more radiant. Think of them as bringing a mini spa to your home, if you will.

Supemodels and A-listers alike love them for both reasons, with everyone from Chrissy Teigen and Karolina Kurkova to Lena Dunham and Lady Gaga hailing them for their skin-plumping, mind-stilling abilities. Make-up artists often cite using them on celebrities before big events, again, both to really hydrate and to give them a moment of respite.

Initially hitting our shores from South Korea, where it slots into the whole 11-step skincare routine, the masks now come in a huge variety of guises from dry (ideal for flights), exfoliating (speedy and less likely to damage skin), and classic moisturising (though with cocktails of different ingredients that can brighten or tighten while offering hydration).

Offshoots are abounding, too, with companies producing versions for hands, under eyes, and feet, so each part of your body can benefit from a bit of sheet action.

We've tested them all and have rounded up the best sheet masks on the market for you to grab for a little skin treat...

Rodial Rodial Pink Diamond Instant Lifting Face Mask This tightening mask is a must-have before any special event - it’s infused with diamond powder that reflects light, and antioxidant pink grapefruit to smooth, exfoliate and tighten the skin. As soon as you peel it off, you’ll notice how much better your skin looks and feels. Available at John Lewis | £59.50 SHOP IT

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask Packed with vitamins, peptides, floral extracts and all that good stuff, Charlotte’s mask is designed to smooth, brighten and moisturise for up to eight hours. So, why is it dry? Apparently it allows a better product absorption - plus its dryness doesn’t welcome bacteria, meaning that it can be re-used up to three times. Available at John Lewis | £18 SHOP IT

John Tsagaris SkinPointEight Age-Adapt Face Mask Ginseng helps to detox skin and produce collagen for a firmer, more elastic complexion, and this mask makes skin look instantly healthier and perkier over time. Available at John Tsagaris | £100 SHOP IT

Debenhams Estée Lauder 'Advanced Night Repair' Concentrated Recovery Powerfoil Mask You just might resemble a roast chicken whilst donning this mask, but it’s so worth it. Packed with hyaluronic acid to deliver a shot of moisture and a double dose of Estée Lauder’s beloved Advanced Night Repair Serum, this foil mask will refresh and revive tired, dehydrated skin. Available at John Lewis | £14.85 SHOP IT

Starskin After Party Brightening Bio-Cellulose Face Mask A powerful serum complex in this one leaves skin luminous and brightened. Available at Selfridges | £8.50 SHOP IT

NUXE Splendieuse Anti-Dark Spot Perfecting Mask 100% cotton masks soaked in porcelain rose, white crocus and vitamin C to even out complexion. Nuxe available at Look Fantastic | £30 SHOP IT

Lookfantastic Estée Lauder's Double Wear 3 Minute Priming Moisture Mask If your foundation becomes patchy and enhances fines lines or blemishes, then you seriously have to try this priming mask. It loads the skin with moisture, meaning make-up can glide on smoothly and will give a flattering finish throughout the day. Available at Look Fantastic | £6.60 SHOP IT

Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3D Moisture Infusion Mask The bio cellulose technology will ensure that this serum is absorbed super effectively. Available at John Lewis | £43 SHOP IT

Crème de la Mer The Hydrating Facial Infused with their nutrient-rich Miracle Broth, this is ideal if you want to reduce dryness and signs of ageing whilst smoothing and firming skin. Available at Harrods | £200 SHOP IT

Yes To Cucumbers Calming Paper Mask In need of some hydration and refreshment? This mask is perfect for you. With extracts of cucumber and aloe vera, this mask will help to reduce redness and unveil beautiful, soft healthy skin. Available at Look Fantastic | £3.49 SHOP IT