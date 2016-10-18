12 Best Pumpkin Beauty Products That Smell As Good As A PSL

Pumpkin beauty products that smell like a PSL (that's Pumpkin Spice Latte to you and me)? Yes please...

Pumpkin beauty products that smell like a PSL (that's Pumpkin Spice Latte to you and me)? Yup, sounds like our accessible version of the American Scream Queen dream to us. Arguably the best part of Autumn, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie and even carving a pumpkin for Halloween just aren't enough for us. We need pumpkin beauty products to fully satisfy our orange veg-based cravings. Yes that’s a thing.

Anything that smells good enough to eat but is actually secretly really goddamn good for our skin/creates the perfect orange/brown lip/makes our living room smell seriously delicious is a win in our books.

Enter the Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque. tastiest smelling product we've encountered for a while that actually hydrates super tired skin beyond belief, we're a little bit obsessed with slathering this on post-work and leaving it on for just a bit too long… Can you say #maskgoals?

Still not enough pumpkin for you? Get your hands on P.F. Candle Co.'s Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle. All super cool Scandi brown glass packaging, thissmells like the healthiest pumpkin pie you've ever eaten (in a good way obvs) and looks so edgy you’re guranteed to be inundated with ‘Where did you get this candle, I need it in my life ASAP’ comments from every single dinner party guest. Soz guys, this one’s our little secret.

Fancy something a little sweeter? Check out Yankee Candle's spicy seasonal candle and Philosophy's totally moreish bath soak or add the pumpkin effect to your makeup routine with Sleek's pumpkin coloured lipliner.

And can we please discuss Lush's ultra-sparkly pumpkin bubble bar and super cute pumpkin soap which is vegan as well as adorable. Holla to all our vegan gals out there. You can thank us later.

