Perfume Quiz!
Perfume Quiz!
Masculine or floral? Musky or light? Are you stuck for a new scent this season? Take our fun quiz and discover fragrances that are tailored to your personality!
Just jot down your answers on a piece of paper and click on to reveal your perfect perfume partner.
2. Perfume Quiz 1
1. Which of this season's hottest looks best suits your style?
A. Ladylike
B. Minimalist
C. Camel
D. Leather
2. When it comes to your work wardrobe you are...
A. Retro chic
B. Laidback and casual
C. Always super-smart
D. On-trend
3. Your eveningwear must-have is...
A. A prom-style dress
B. A pencil skirt
C. A body-con dress
D. Tuxedo jacket and trousers
4. When it comes to your perfect palette, you love...
A. Pastel shades
B. Greys and nudes
C. Deep metallic shades
D. Darker, heavier shades
5. Your favourite time of the year is...
A. Summer
B. Spring
C. Autumn
D. Winter
6. When it comes to a fragrance you want...
A. Girlie and gorgeous
B. Cool and crisp
C. Power and potency
D. Strength and soul
7. Who is your style icon?
A. Leighton Meester
B. Gwyneth Paltrow
C. Scarlett Johansson
D. Alexa Chung
8. Your top wardrobe staple is...
A. A cashmere cardie
B. A white shirt
C. A LBD
D. Leather boots
9. You couldn't leave the house without...
A. Blushed cheeks
B. Lipbalm
C. A slick of red lippy
D. A quick hair brush then you're out the door
With a fabulously feminine and vivaciously vibrant style you tend to go for sweeter, sassy scents which really bring out the lady in you. Fruity, floral or a delicious mix, you love playful, notice-me scents which leave a lingering impression.
Cool, pared-down and minimalist you like your scents like your overall look, simple and chic. Fresh, light but subtly revealing itself over time, your fragrance is understated but effortlessly elegant.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR PERFUME PARTNER!
Sultry, smouldering and ultra stylish you love decadent, mysterious scents with deep, luxurious ingredients. Infused with exoticism and spices - your scents slowly unravel over time, revealing a more sensual and passionate heart.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR PERFUME PARTNER!
Headstrong and powerful, you like impact scents to make an impression. A modern woman through and through, your scent is the driving force of your outfit and gives you a hit of energy throughout the day.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR PERFUME PARTNER
