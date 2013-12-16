Party Nails: A-List Styles To Copy

Nail art has totally upped its game for party season. With celebrities rocking everything from glitter to 3D embellishment on their manicures, you're totally spoilt for choice...

Nail art is big news right now. With everyone from Beyoncé to Kelly Osbourne flaunting their designer manicures across both the red carpet and Instagram, there's never been a hotter time to up the wow-factor with your manicure.

Whether you want super-glam glitter nails for party season, or a chic update on the classic French manicure, we've picked a selection of the very best nail art designs to cross our radar.

Your heels and clutch aren't the only power accessories you'll need for the festive period, ensure your beauty look really packs a punch and makes the most of your outfit by choosing a striking nail design. Go on, you know you want to...