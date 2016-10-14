12 Almost Edible Beauty Buys That Are Good Enough To Eat

Yup, from fizzy drinks to glasses of fizz, we've got your new year's cravings sorted with these almost edible beauty buys. You can thank us later…

Whether it's January and you’ve decided this year you’re determined to stick to your new year's resolutions or a post Summer Prosecco detox (we're thinking no booze, cut out the carbs, go sugar free and detox to the max), hitting a hardcore diet is kind of our least favourite thing to do. Ever.

Honestly? We're two weeks in and it's all going down the pan. We're weak dammit!

The solution? Beauty products that replace our inevitable (and totally impossible to ignore) cravings. Obviously.

So if you've given up booze, Jonathan Adler's Champagne Pop candle will give you a whiff of what you're missing. Keeping off the carbs? Well now you can smell like them instead! Yup, we're talking The Library Of Fragrance Pizza perfume. Yes, that's actually a thing, and yes, it actually smells like pizza. And the best bit is it’s zero calories. Huzzah!

Read Also: 12 Best Pumpkin Beauty Products That Smell As Good As A PSL

More of a sweet tooth gal? Get your grips on Incognito's Cupcake Toothpaste or It’s Skin Cookies & Hand Cream. Delicious right? Ok, it might not give you pearly whites, but neither will eating birthday cake for dinner. Just saying…

Caffeine a no-go? Scrub yourself down with Frank's coffee body scrub. It smells just like a fresh espresso and smoothes your skin like nothing else. Just be prepared for making some serious mess.

Whack on some of Lush’s Popcorn Lip Scrub, sweep on a dash of Bourjois’ chocolate bronzer and slather your legs in Laura Mercier’s Crème Brulee Body Souffle and you’ll be the tastiest smelling lady in the room, guaranteed.

Read Also: The 5 Kitchen Cabinet Ingredients You Need To Make Your Own Homemade Face Masks

Yup, from fizzy drinks to glasses of fizz, we've got your new year's cravings sorted with these almost edible beauty buys. You can thank us later…