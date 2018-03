Harvey Nichols and Laura Mercier Nude Smoky Eye Palette, £75, Harvey Nichols

Laura Mercier and Harvey Nichols have joined forces to redefine a beauty classic – the smoky eye – by creating a bumper beauty pack packed full of everything you need to create this must-try make-up look. With step-by-step tips and professional brushes nestling alongside a host of beauty buys (and it's all housed in a super sleek compact), you won’t need anything else this autumn.

The Nude Smoky Eye Palette Collection includes Tightline Cake Eye Liner in Ground Espresso; four Eye Colours in Cocoa Brown, Bamboo, Fresco and Buff; a travel Eye Colour Brush; a double-ended brush; a double-ended Eye Liner brush; full-size Long Lash Mascara in Black and a Lip Glacé in Grenadine. Phew!