Negative Space and 100 Other Nail Art Designs You Have to Try

Nail art and designs are ruling celebrity manis right now. We've rounded up the hottest designs around... Which will you try?
We've all done it. Fallen into that Instagram black hole, scrolling through endless nail art accounts looking for inspiration. Whether it's wire nails or negative space nails, the appeal of the newest, cool and creative nails is just SO addictive. Even if you never, ever intend to actually recreate the looks yourself, there's something curiously relaxing about checking out the hottest new nail art designs.
So to make sure you find the best celebrity nails, and the newest Instagram inspo we've rounded up the best nail art accounts on instagram as well as wierdest and most wonderful creations celebrities' (from Gigi's $2000 gem nails to Rita Ora's $58,000 numbers). If you fancy DIY-ing your own mani, we've got a quick and easy video on how to do just that. Go on, do it at your desk. We won't tell anyone...
1. Make sure you're starting with bare nails. Not chipped, not half painted, bare. There's no time for removing old varnish and painting over isn't the way to go.
2. Scrub away those dead skin flakes with the trusty Jade & Vertiver Hand Exfoliant - it's got actual jade micro-crystals so prepared to feel fancy AF.
3. File your nails in one direction if you're using a regular emery board - that standard sawing motion can cause your nails to flake and split. If you've got a lovely crystal one like our favourite Margaret Dabbs one, then saw away without a care as it won't cause damage.
4. Pop some cuticle oil on to nourish and encourage healthy nail growth - we adore OPI's Avoplex Replenishing Oil.
5. Push your cuticles back using an orange stick or cuticle pusher, but before you do, massage the oil onto cuticles to soften them. After you've finished, wipe your nail with polish remover on a cotton pad - you need a clean surface for the nail polish to adhere to properly for a longer-lasting mani.
6. Apply your favourite base coat like Soigne's Nail Strengthening Coat, and then your first layer of colour. We picked Sea Whip, a gorgeous limited edition coral from Chanel, available on the 19th of May.
7. Leave to dry and consider reading some emails. Decide you don't want to do any work and click through the rest of this gallery instead. Good decision.
8. Stroke on your second coat, and wait for it to dry again.
9. Finish with a top coat like Sally Hansen's Color Therapy for glossy, keyboard-proof nails and voila! A last minute mani done at your desk, perfect for showing off at post-work drinks.
For some fun nail design ideas and top tips, whether it's with pens, kits or in a salon, check out these fun manicures…
1. Vanessa Hudgens' Black Heart NailsWhy we love it: cute, kitschy, and edgy all at the same time!
2. Cardi B's Bling-tastic ManiWhy we love it: this manicure is almost as over-the-top jaw dropping as the rapper herself. Bring on the bling!
3. Gigi Hadid's Embellished Nude NailsWhy we love it: Gigi's mani for the American Music Awards was neutral and elegant with a sparkly twist! Her go-to manicurist @nailsbymarysoul embedded mini swarovski crystals into her nails.
4. Hannah Bronfman's Wedding NailsWhy we love it: Hannah flew @nailsbymei to her destination wedding in Morocco for this set of bridal nails that match her wedding hashtag and newly married initials #hbf4eva
5. @oliveandjune
Stalk for: Pretty, understated, and Insta-friendly designs with the perfect colour palette.
6. @irmarninails
Stalk for... Clean, punchy, and intricate designs that are sure to stand out. Think classical roses, goldfish and constellations (which aren't cheesy, we promise...).
7. Beyonce With Crown Print Nails
Why we love it: Beyonce showed off her Queen B status with crown print, metallic nails.
8. @califreenails
Stalk for… Simple but totally effective statement nail art. Think matte grey heart-shaped french manis and stick on bling.
9. Emmy Rossum's Nude Eye Nails
Why we love it: Who said nude nails were boring? Actually, pretty much nobody, but especially not when they have these Kenzo-esque eyes. Two words: We want.
10. @mariannewman
Stalk for… Backstage pro and nail legend Marian Newman’s uber high fashion manis and sneak peeks behind the scenes on the best celeb photoshoots.
11. Natalie Joos' Levi-Dedicated Nails
Why we love it: Fashionista Natalie Joos showed off these incredible Levi-dedicated nails for 80 years of Lady's Levis jeans.
12. @nailunistella
Stalk for… Everything from uber delicate gold wire designs and minimal negative space manis, to edible Korean cookie additions and quartz crystal nails.
13. Alexa Chung's Short, Black Nails Inc Mani
Why we love it: Alexa Chung gave her pastel pink Emilia Wickstead dress a hardened edge with the new hot nail trend, a short, black manicure.
14. @_hannahweir_
Stalk for… Youtuber Hannah Weir’s super girly ombre and feather effect nail art you can actually recreate at home.
15. Jessica Alba's Matching Hands And Toes
Why we love it: Jessica Alba opted for matching pink and blue hands and feet. A statement toe, ey.
16. @jessicawashick
Stalk for… Super cute twists on classic designs - check out the bleeding french mani (below) and the cartoon nail outline designs.
17. Alessandra Ambrosio's Coachella-Inspired Manicure
Why we love it: Alessandra Ambrosio prepped for Coachella festival in THE best way possible: with this Steph Stone Nails manicure. We LOVE.
18. @aliciatnails
Stalk for… Office-safe cool girl minimal details (the tiny stars and striping is too Pinterest-worthy) and the perfect shattered glass crystal finish.
19. Anna Dello Russo's Fashion Week Nail Shot
Why we love it: Anna Dello Russo revealed the nail trends favoured by fashionistas at the SS15 shows. She, Giovanna Battaglia and other show-goers opted for classic red and nude shades.
20. @naominailsnyc
Stalk for… Fashion campaigns in nail form and epic animal print talons. The troll nails are not to be missed.
21. Jourdan Dunn's Glittery Nails
Why we love it: Jourdan Dunn opted for a simple coat of glitter nail varnish for the MTV VMAs.
22. @jinsoonchoi
Stalk for… Nail art on a whole other level of classy. An uber elegant black, gold and nude outline nail? Ummm, yes please.
23. Pixie Lott With Stripes On Stripes
Why we love it: Pixie Lott showed off her matchy matchy stripey top and nail ensemble. Now, that's something we should do more of...
24. @sophynails
Stalk for… More is more manis. Think the ultimate rainbow chrome talons and pastel pink ice lolly stripes.
25. Lily Allen With Cute Smiley Face Nails
Why we love it: Lily Allen teamed her quirky crop top, shorts and plaited hairstyle at V Festival with some stand-out smiley face nails.
26. @imarninails
Stalk for… Shoreditch meets FKA Twigs vibe talons - Nike ticks, pinstripes and tattoo style roses included.
27. @bangbangnails
Stalk for… Literally nail art with a bang. Punchy tropical prints and electric blue tips aka wallflowers need not apply.
28. Natalie Joos' Chic Beach Nails
Why we love it: Natalie Joos isn't one to put her manicures on the backburner, just because she's on a beach holiday. Far from it - she showed off these fabulous black oval nail designs.
29. @maadnails
Stalk for… Badass graphic text designs (Man Eater is a fave) and designer logos direct from the WAH nail salon.
30. Heidi Klum With Art Deco Detail Nails
Why we love it: Heidi Klum spiced up her classic jacket and jeans look with Art Deco-style black and metallic nail art. We LOVE (and want to copy).
31. Lily Allen's Glittery Chanel Nails
Why we love it: Lily Allen took the celebrations at Chanel's No5 Dinner to another level with this incredible glittery manicure. Nail envy.
32. Alexa Chung's White Ovals
Why we love it: Alexa Chung experimented with white oval nail art at the Serpentine Summer Party - like an all-out French mani. What do you think?
33. Katy Perry's Standout Stripy Nails
Why we love it: Katy Perry shared a bold look on her Instagram, showing an ususual hair 'do, some serious rings and four metallic striped talons.
34. Gwyneth Paltrow's Half Moon Mani
Why we love it: Gwyneth Paltrow isn't usually the kind of girl to get in on the nail art action but after snapping up manicure maverick Ashlie Johnson to give her the perfect scarlett half moon talons, it's no wonder she took to her Instagram to show it off. We love how she's effortlessly styled it out with stacks of wafer thin rings. Beaut.
35. Bella Thorne With Comic-Themed Nails
Why we love it: Bella Thorne can't resist decorating her nails with different pictures ahead of the Comic-Con Fandom Awards. Our favourite? Her pop art-inspired talon is amazing.
36. Alessandra Ambrosio's Brazil-Themed Nails
Why we love it: Alessandra Ambrosio showed her support for home team Brazil with seriously stand-out nail art.
37. Emmy Rossum With Black Half-Moon Nails
Why we love it: Emmy Rossum gave her Grecian-style dress an edge at the CFDAs with some contrasting black half-moon nails.
38. Alexa Chung's Daisy Nails
Why we love it: Alexa Chung was very happy with her daisy-design nails, captioning her Instagram post: 'Nail porn'. We quite agree, Alexa.
39. Princess Pia Mia's Bling Extensions
Why we love it: Princess Pia Mia is never one to shy away from some statement nails. We're loving her metallic talons.
40. Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Her Yellow Nails
Why we love it: Lupita Nyong'o showed her Instagram followers her summery yellow nails before the Glaad Awards.
41. Kelly Clarkson With A Gold And Black Backwards French Manicure
Why we love it: Kelly Clarkson clearly couldn't help but show off her awesome black and gold backward french manicure.
42. Mollie King's 'Princess Nails'
Why we love it: Mollie King gave her latest mani a metallic tip which she said made her feel like a princess, awww!
43. Lily Allen's Gem Encrusted Manicure
Why we love it: Lily Allen's nails. Just look at them. Hate them or love them (we're a little bit obsessed) this has to be one of the most decadent mani designs we've seen in ages.
44. Katy Perry's Greek Evil Eye Toes
Why we love it: Katy Perry themes her toe nail art to match her Greek island getaway.
45. Kelly Osbourne's Ice Cream Manicure
Why we love it: Kelly Osbourne is notorious for vibrant, bright and fun manicures, and her latest spring design is utterly amazing. These ice creamed-themed pretties apparently took three hours to do, whay are we not surprised?
46. Rita Ora with Tweety Bird designs
Why we love it: Rita Ora opted for some retro fun, in the form of some cute Tweety Bird nail pictures.
47. Zooey Deschanel with pretty flower nails
Why we love it: Zooey Deschanel teamed her pearl embellished dress with delicate floral nails, with white tips and gold detailing, at a party.
48. Chanel Iman with stars and stripes
Why we love it: Chanel Iman shows her American pride on 4 July with a star and stripe spectacular - complete with glittered detailing.
49. Rihanna with money-print nails
Why we love it: Rihanna, subtle as ever, opted for long white nails with parts of English pound and American dollar notes on.
50. Beyonce with Nails Inc. Porchester Square
Why we love it: Beyonce treats her pointed talons to Nails Inc. Gel Effect Polish in Porchester Sqaure and accessorizes with her stunning Queen B ring.
51. Zooey Deschanel with purple tipped French manicure
Why we love it: We love this cute purple on purple manicure from nail art aficionado Zooey Deschanel - and it's a simple look to achieve at home with any two tone shades.
52. Rita Ora with novelty nails
Why we love it: Rita Ora experimented with some pretty stand-out novelty nails, from smiley faces to moustaches, alongside her collection of rings.
53. Katy Perry with gold leaf nails
Why we love it: Celebrity manicurist Pattie Yankee created Katy Perry’s gold leaf nails for the Met Ball 2013. We love the delicate red crystals.
54. Pixie Geldof with painted palm-leaf nails
Why we love it: We're definitely in the mood for sun, sea and sand after Pixie Geldof revealed her tropical palm-leaf nails on Instagram. Follow suit and accessorize your statement nails with lots of intricate stacking rings.
55. Nicole Richie with gold-tipped manicure
Why we love it: Going all out to wow at the Met Ball 2013, Nicole Richie teamed her newly dyed grey hair with a gold-tipped manicure created by nail artist Kimmie Kyees.
56. Kerry Washington with monochrome nails
Why we love it: Kerry Washington continued her love for statement nail art at the Peoples film premiere in LA sporting a monochrome design. LOVE!
57. Fearne Cotton with silver studs
Why we love it: Add a contemporary twist to a classic manicure a la Fearne Cotton, who showed off her ruby red nails complete with silver studs.
58. Miranda Kerr with polka dot nails
Why we love it: Miranda Kerr opted for a cutesy nail art design of varying shades of pink with white dots when she was in Japan.
59. Katy Perry with red and blue tips
Why we love it: Katy Perry adds a subtle twist to the classic French tip with a blue and red tipped manicure in the spirit of the Fourth of July national holiday.
60. Drew Barrymore with shape designs on her nails
Why we love it: Drew Barrymore opted for a variety of shapes and shades on her nails at a book signing earlier this year.
61. Kelly Osbourne with black and gold nails
Why we love it: Kelly Osbourne rocked chic black and gold nails at the 2013 Grammy Awards, which perfectly complimented her gold rings.
62. Heidi Klum with green nails
Why we love it: Heidi Klum complimented her tanned hands with emerald green nails.
63. Hailee Steinfeld 2013
Why we love it: Hailee's pop art tips inject some playful colour to her look.
64. Heidi Klum's glitter manicure
Why we love it: "New day, new nails," tweeted Heidi Klum, as she showed off a sparkling striped black and glitter design - the perfect accompaniment to some dazzling rocks.
65. Zooey Deschanel's dominoes nail art
Why we love it: Zooey Deschanel brought out another award's ceremony nail art design to much approval from her Instagram fans - this time eschewing her favourite tuxedo design for monochrome dominoes.
66. Lena Dunham with mix and match design
Why we love it: Lena Dunham gave her nails a pre-Emmy makeover with this eclectic choice of designs. From floral to embellished studs, this manicure is the perfect inspiration for a mix and match nail art extravaganza.
67. Chanel Iman's white manicure
Why we love it: Keeping things simple, Chanel Iman's pristine white manicure - courtesy of ES Nails - is definitely one for perfectionists.
68. Lauren Conrad with glitter manicure
Why we love it: "My 13 year-old self would be pretty into my glitter nails and daisy print dress," tweeted Lauren Conrad, showing off her dazzling turquoise design. We think these nails would work on any age…
69. Jessie J with translucent nails
Why we love it: Jessie J showed off some extra-terrestrial-esque nails on Instagram - tweeting a picture of her super-long, translucent manicure. Spooky!
70. Lauren Conrad with spots and stripes nail art
Why we love it: Lauren Conrad shows off the nail art equivalent of clashing prints - matching spots and stripes in complementary colours.
71. Heidi Klum with gold nails
Why we love it: Heidi Klum tweeted fans showing her nail art before and after, proclaiming that she had created the gold swirl design herself. Gorgeous!
72. Heidi Klum with emerald greem striped manicure
Why we love it: Heidi Klum has matched her cocktail ring and sea green eyes to a striking striped emerald manicure. Love!
73. Peaches Geldof with tie-dye nails
Why we love it: Peaches Geldof opted for splashy summer neons on her nails, with a variety of tie-dye patterns.
74. Lily Collins with silver detail nails
Why we love it: Lily Collins added silver tips and diamantes to her clear painted nails - subtle yet effective.
75. Kerry Washington with scarlet tipped nails
Why we love it: The perfect pairing to her new diamond wedding band, Kerry Washington teamed her scarlet printed Giambattista Valli dress with nude nails, each finished with a scarlet tip.
76. Rita Ora with purple and camouflage nails
Why we love it: Rita Ora was typically quirky with her latest nail art, teaming a variety of purple tones including glitter, lilac and purple sparkles with a statement army green camouflage nail.
77. Miranda Kerr with diamante polka dot design
Why we love it: Miranda Kerr shows off a cute diamante polka dot design from her trip to Japan. "Kawaii" she added on Twitter.
78. Kelly Osbourne with glitter manicure
Why we love it: Kelly Osbourne got glitter-tastic with this ES Nail manicure - the perfect way to highlight a dazzling engagement ring.
79. Chanel Iman with splatter nail art
Why we love it: Channel summertime fun with Chanel Iman's fun splatter nail art - not for those who are afraid to get messy…
80. Poppy Delevingne with monogrammed manicure
Why we love it: Personalise your nail art with a monogrammed manicure like Poppy Delevingne - not forgetting plenty of golden stacking rings for a touch of glitz.
81. Cara Delevingne with '2 Mil' manicure
Why we love it: Send a message the Cara Delevingne way! The Brit It-girl celebrates her Twitter followers with a graphic '2mil' manicure.
82. Serena Williams with pop-art inspired nails
Why we love it: Serena Williams proves that playing in one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year is the perfect way to showcase some Lichtenstein-esque nails; hers were created by the aficionados at WAH Nails.
83. Rita Ora with turquoise nails
Why we love it: Signature red lipstick and statement turquoise nails filed in a medium-length round ensured all eyes were on Rita Ora at a Music Celebration party in New York.
84. Chloe Moretz with chequered nails
Why we love it: "#Startyourenginges" tweeted Chloe Moretz, sharing with her Twitter followers her metallic chequered nails in subtle inky shades.
85. Rita Ora with half-moon manicure
Why we love it: Rita Ora had the punk look sussed at the Met Ball 2013, sporting an embellished half-moon manicure complete with gold chains and Swarovski crystals.
86. Anne Hathaway with animal print nails
Why we love it: Anne Hathaway wowed at the Met Ball 2012, adding a pop of colour to her floor-sweeping black gown with her newly dyed peroxide blonde crop and lime, yellow and coral animal print manicure.
87. Blake Lively with statement nails
Why we love it: Blake Lively worked the nail art trend at the Met Ball 2013, teaming her Gucci Premiere gown with statement nail design. Celebrity manicurist Elle polished Blake’s nails with a combination of Red Carpet Manicure’s “Always Slate Never Early,” “Fake Bake, “Black Stretch Limo” with a variety of rhinestone and glitters.
88. Jessie Ware with geometric nails
Why we love it: Working the monochrome trend to perfection, Jessie Ware worked geometric nail art design at party in New York.
89. Vanessa Hudgens with sparkle nails
Why we love it: Vannessa Hudgens went for all-out bling at the LA premiere of Spring Breakers, finishing her feathered dress with a Swarovski studded mani.
90. Rachel McAdams with half moon nails
Why we love it: Proving that sometimes simple is best, Rachel McAdams worked a chic half moon nail art design created by Jenna Hipp!
91. Zooey Deschanel with movie designs
Why we love it: Zooey Deschanel may not have taken home a Golden Globe from the 70th annual awards, but she definitely won the prize for the most daring nail art. Designed by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, Zooey's nails were painted white and decorated with gold and black pictures of movie cameras and film strips.
92. Katy Perry with Daria nails
Why we love it: A long-standing fan of nail art, Katy Perry hit the premiere of her movie Part Of Me sporting quirky nails decorated with the faces of characters from Daria.
93. Chloe Moretz with pastel nails
Why we love it: Chloe Moretz went all out for spring with pretty pastel and tweed nail art. J'adore!
94. Lady Gaga with grey stiletto nails
Why we love it: Lady Gaga caused a craze for pointy nails when she performed on X Factor working grey stiletto nails.
95. Alexa Chung with mushroom nail designs
Why we love it: Giving an enchanted finish to Alexa Chung's outfit at a British Airways party were cute mushroom nail transfers on a nude base.
96. Rihanna with stiletto nails
Why we love it: Rihanna made maximum beauty impact on a dinner date in New York with razor-sharp stiletto nails.
97. Alexa Chung with green glitter nails
Why we love it: Setting new beauty trends, Alexa Chung did cool nail art to go with her Mary Katrantzou dress. We love her sparkly green glitter tips!
98. Katy Perry with tribal nails
Why we love it: Katy Perry worked the tribal fashion trend with tribal nail art and a Native American Indian-style dress at Coachella Festival 2012.
99. Lady Gaga with red nails
Why we love it: Nail artist Aya Fukuda was responsible for Lady Gaga’s pointy red manicure. The nail pro used a vibrant red and black polish from Priti NYC and completed Lady Gaga’s nails with Swarovski crystals in silver metal. We heart!
100. Fearne Cotton with half moon nails
Why we love it: Fearne Cotton rocked one of this year's hottest nail trends, providing a summery lift to her sequin dress with turquoise moon nails.