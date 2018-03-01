Negative Space and 100 Other Nail Art Designs You Have to Try

Nail art and designs are ruling celebrity manis right now. We've rounded up the hottest designs around... Which will you try?

We've all done it. Fallen into that Instagram black hole, scrolling through endless nail art accounts looking for inspiration. Whether it's wire nails or negative space nails, the appeal of the newest, cool and creative nails is just SO addictive. Even if you never, ever intend to actually recreate the looks yourself, there's something curiously relaxing about checking out the hottest new nail art designs.

So to make sure you find the best celebrity nails, and the newest Instagram inspo we've rounded up the best nail art accounts on instagram as well as wierdest and most wonderful creations celebrities' (from Gigi's $2000 gem nails to Rita Ora's $58,000 numbers). If you fancy DIY-ing your own mani, we've got a quick and easy video on how to do just that. Go on, do it at your desk. We won't tell anyone...

1. Make sure you're starting with bare nails. Not chipped, not half painted, bare. There's no time for removing old varnish and painting over isn't the way to go.

2. Scrub away those dead skin flakes with the trusty Jade & Vertiver Hand Exfoliant - it's got actual jade micro-crystals so prepared to feel fancy AF.

3. File your nails in one direction if you're using a regular emery board - that standard sawing motion can cause your nails to flake and split. If you've got a lovely crystal one like our favourite Margaret Dabbs one, then saw away without a care as it won't cause damage.

4. Pop some cuticle oil on to nourish and encourage healthy nail growth - we adore OPI's Avoplex Replenishing Oil.

5. Push your cuticles back using an orange stick or cuticle pusher, but before you do, massage the oil onto cuticles to soften them. After you've finished, wipe your nail with polish remover on a cotton pad - you need a clean surface for the nail polish to adhere to properly for a longer-lasting mani.

6. Apply your favourite base coat like Soigne's Nail Strengthening Coat, and then your first layer of colour. We picked Sea Whip, a gorgeous limited edition coral from Chanel, available on the 19th of May.

7. Leave to dry and consider reading some emails. Decide you don't want to do any work and click through the rest of this gallery instead. Good decision.

8. Stroke on your second coat, and wait for it to dry again.

9. Finish with a top coat like Sally Hansen's Color Therapy for glossy, keyboard-proof nails and voila! A last minute mani done at your desk, perfect for showing off at post-work drinks.

For some fun nail design ideas and top tips, whether it's with pens, kits or in a salon, check out these fun manicures…