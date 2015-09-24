A Double Take On Skin: The Beauty We Saw Backstage At Milan Fashion Week Day 1

Fresh-faced or bronzed goddess? These are the only two ways to wear your FROW worthy foundation this season...

Day one at Milan Fashion week and it’s looking set to be a city of extremes already. Firstly the weather: 26 Degrees one minute and 12 degrees and pouring with rain the next. The fash pack have got their work cut in terms of footwear this week, that’s for sure.

The make-up at the shows Alberta Ferretti and Gucci followed suit. They were as different from each other as night from day. At the former we saw extremely bronzed skin courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury (of course, who else?) and the latter barely-there 'I stay in the shade' foundation by Pat McGrath. One involved about a ton of product and the other merely a suggestion of the stuff.

So far we haven't seen much tanned skin for SS16 (apart from Michael Kors and Julian MacDonald, both of whom consider tanned skin as part of their DNA so don't really count!) so it will be interesting to see if Milan follows Gucci into pale this season or is lead by Tilbury and her never ending bronzing palette.

What you need to know about the Alberta Ferretti golden tan

This was a 24 carat tan. Think Verushka in the desert but in the '70s. 'They are these dreamy desert creatures and there is a goddess-y ethereal quality to them,' explained Tilbury, who worked golden highlights (MAC In Da Bling) in with a cream bronzer (MAC's Improper Copper Creme Colour Base) and sunkissed pink blusher. She accentuated the skin with halo's of gold around the eyes.

What you need to know about the Gucci fresh skin:

Although there was more in the way of makeup at this season's Gucci show than last- it was still almost undetectable. The starting (and ending) point was a sheer application of the Gucci Face Lustrous Glow Foundation. 'It’s applied very sheerly and we’re wiping off excess, keeping the cheeks very natural and real' explained McGrath.

'I put the foundation on and then I wipe off around the cheeks and any areas where it feels as if you’re killing the skin by having it there. It’s very much the opposite of that way that people are learning to do foundation today- pancake faces and contouring.'