Major Beauty Moments From The Met Gala

What gowns? Meet the glitter brows, blackened lips and It wigs that ruled the red carpet

The Met Gala may be the fashion event of the year but this year - Madonna’s derrière aside - it was the beauty that provided ALL the standout looks.

Stumped by the Manus x Machina dress code? No problemo. The A-list did futuristic via their hair and faces, and we’re kinda obsessed.

Metallica was top of the agenda, from silver block colour lids to gold glitter brows. Other extremes? Bleached eyebrows (Katy Perry and Kim K) and uber-dark lips (Taylor and Poppy D) to contrast with the sea of high-shine gowns.

There was major drama in the hair department, too. Lupita bagged the award for highest hair ever with ‘that’ gravity-defying towering ‘do.

Wallflowers, stand aside. These are the Met Gala beauty looks that made us stop and stare.

Leaning Bun Tower

Super-stacked topiary-esque buns are now totally a thing. Lupita, we salute you and your hair chameleon ways. Forget stilettos, a skyscraper hair sculpture is the new shortcut to tall girl status.

Lamé Lids

KStew made glitter oh-so-now with her block colour silver lids. Note that ruler-like precision. Turns out sci-fi silver is also the dream colour combo for Kristen’s debut platinum hair look.

Sci-fi Pony

How to compete with your boyf’s shiny new RoboCop arm? Swish a killer high pony down the red carpet a la Gigi Hadid. Those blunt ends and slick deep-side part take her ponytail into serious sci-fi territory.

Golden Arches

Matching your clutch to your dress? So over. Follow Lily Aldridge’s lead and co-ord brows to gown. Fresh from AW16’s backstages, Lily’s arches were embellished using crushed gold eyeshadow and brow tamer gel. It’s all about the layering, according to Quinn Murphy for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

READ MORE: Glitter Brows – Is It Time To Get Your Sparkle On?

Metallic Mane

Meet the mini trend of the Met Gala: matchy-matchy metals. Ciara went top-to-toe silver with her sci-fi wig. That metallic gloss finish makes her short ‘do look more high-tech than granny chic.

Fade Out

When you’re doing blackened lips, blue eyes AND a giant beehive, something has to give… So Katy Perry muted her brows. The futuristic bleached brow was also worked by Kim K. This is a ‘way to make a look futuristic without getting futuristic with the actual make-up', says Kim’s contour guru, Mario Dedivanovic.

Super Bowl

Newsflash: the bowl is officially back. Zendaya took a retro cut and made it the freshest ‘do of the night. Think 2016 version of Scooby Doo's Velma. The key to her super-bowl? That sleek finish and razor-sharp curved fringe.

Dark Side

Gothica lips became the ultimate accessory for blingy dresses. Step forward Taylor Swift, Poppy Delevingne and Rachel McAdams. ‘I love the idea of straddling two worlds – vintage and future,’ says Poppy’s lip maestro, Charlotte Tilbury, who used her Matte Revolution Liptick in Glastonberry.