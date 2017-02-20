LFW Opens with Rule-Breaking Make-Up

So far, this is shaping up as the season of statements; whether a message of inclusion a la Marc Jacobs, or through political slogan tees as seen at Prabal Gurung, it seems everyone has something to say right now.

The beauty world seems equally as keen to assert itself and - based on day one of LFW, where the vibe was defiant and the established rules of application techniques and colour were thrown out the window - the message is outright rebellion...

Lips on Eyes

At Ashley Williams, make-up supremo Isamaya Ffrench painted eyelids with MAC’s grey Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour to lend the make-up the air of having been applied by the models themselves. The take home message? Don’t be afraid to mix up application - trying a different texture to usual may reap rewards.

… And Eyes on Lips

Over at Mark Fast, make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon was busy applying dabs of eyeshadow onto the custom-blended bright lipsticks to give them a pop of extra brightness and a metallic edge. Powder also adds dimension to lips, so if you’re after slightly fuller lips, this trick may be a good one to try.

The Clash

While we’re talking about lips, let’s just take a moment to marvel at the seriously brilliant clashing colours that Potter-Dixon whipped up. Lisa told us that she wanted each model to sport a lip that would really, properly pop when juxtaposed with the clothes.

Blush Everywhere

To take the bright thing a step further, she painted coral GALifornia blush onto eyelids with a damp liner brush, and rounded a similar hue of blush on the highest points of the cheeks for a nod to freedom and fun in make-up. Potter’s ultimate goal: ‘I want women to feel like they don’t have to match their make-up to what they’re wearing - they can, and should, go for whatever mood they fancy.’ Amen to that.



Not sure what blusher suits your skin tone? This clever quiz does all the hard work for you...

Now, go and get your experiment on.