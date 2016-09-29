London Fashion Week Beauty SS17: The Trends We're Talking About

From lipgloss on eyelids and bronzed limbs, to down to earth beauty, this SS17 we’re bringing shiny back…

Boy oh boy, things were looking bright and shiny backstage at fashion week. Now we’re aware that shiny isn’t typically the look you strive for when applying makeup - most of you probably arm yourselves with blotting papers and powder in case you start to get a hint of a moist brow. But this was not ‘I’m so sweaty and sticky, I was to shove my face into the Arctic Sea’ shiny, this was flushed, healthy ‘Don’t I look really bloody radiant’ shiny. Skin that was so darn glowy, it had us reaching for our sunnies.

1. Tan Up

St Tropez set up their tanning booths backstage at Preen and Temperley, where the models walked down the catwalk with ’super hydrated glows’, while James Read was on hand backstage at Mary Katrantzou creating glistening bodies, ‘my new H2O Body Mist (out next March) contains light reflecting particles that make the skin look glittery.’

2. More Is More

Uber fabulous makeup artist Val Garland went all out backstage at Anya Hindmarch, ‘I’ve thrown everything at this look - lip gloss, Egyptian Magic and 8 Hour Cream to give the girls the super slick, glossy skin.’ Lynsey Alexander, covered the models faces in Mac’s illuminating Strobe Cream at Mary Katrantzou, which gave the girls a fresh and youthful appearance - never a bad thing we say!

3. Get The Glow

We ran into Val backstage again at Peter Pilotto and she was game for another attempt at the glow. She covered the girls eyes and cheeks with Mac’s Mixing Medium Shine, which she applied with a fan brush, helping it melt into the skin. There were no signs of this look dropping off as Andrew Gallimore, Nars’ UK Makeup Artist Ambassador, described his models at David Koma as ‘Radiant Royalty, Healthy, Athletic, Sun-kissed with Ivory hEYElights.’ Basically, exactly how every woman wants to look, no? He nailed this look with a combo of Radiance Primer, £26, Optimal Brightening Concentrate, £51, Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, £29.50 and Translucent Crystal Light Reflecting Setting Powder, £27. The Christopher Kane look was paired back, as ever. But this time Lucia Pieroni paid close attention to the cross section of the face dotting Nars Copacobana Illuminator, £23, (so Rio 2016) down the nose, starting at the forehead and ending on the chin, then underneath one eye and taking it across to the other.

4. Skincare Benefits

Lynsey Alexander, Estee Lauder’s UK Makeup Ambassador, armed herself with Lauder’s skincare range to achieve her ‘pearlised gleam’. She prepped the skin with Micro Essence Skin Activating Tonic, £48, before working in their Anti-Aging Wake Up Balm, £46, to create a luminous appearance, that she labelled ‘a whole lot of nothing.’

5. Water Works

Erdem’s inspiration this season was ‘a shipwrecked woman from the 16th Century, washed up in modern day’. Val Garland used Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, £29.50, followed by a spritz of Evian water to create her ‘moist’ look. Lynsey Alexander did the same at Joseph, dousing the girls in Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist, £24, from Estee Lauder.

We’ve now completely run out of synonyms for radiance and high shine, so we ought to stop. Our advice? Put away the tinted loose powder, it’s time to shine bright - Katie Thomas, Beauty Editor

Reality Check - Down To Earth Beauty

Taking a bite out of the reality sandwich, this season's make-up looks are way more down to earth than you might think. Ok, the models are all still 6ft tall with legs for days, but instead of being trussed up to the nines (see Julien MacDonald, where models went 'super sauvage' in a truly epic way) and sent down the runway with every eyeshadow you could throw at them, this time, they've had a fashion week dressing down. It's time to get real.

1. Mother Of Pearl's 'Spaghetti Mouth'

Yep, you heard right. Make-up pro Ciara O'Shea actually named the smudged red lip look at Mother Of Pearl 'spaghetti mouth'/; 'She's been eating spaghetti and kissing her boyfriend with a beard for too long, but she's so cool she can style anything out.' Even a crazy smudged red lip. So if you were ever worried about staying in the lines and getting your red lip perfect, all your lipstick worries are over.

Turning up at Barbara Casasola in the form of a 'bitten ice lolly lip' and Molly Goddard as well, this outside the lines, messy red lip is the casual beauty trend taking LFW by storm. A beauty look that encourages eating copious amounts of carbs and snogging our boyf? We're in.

2. Barbara Casasola's 'Real' Skin

Why spend ages applying make-up to make your skin look refreshed, relaxed and ultra glowy when you can actually have that in real life? Makes sense, right? But we've been so obsessed with clever strobing and fancy highlighting that we've kind of forgotten how to create the real thing… until now.

Make-up genius Alex Box treated models to a full on face pamper sesh: 'I used Delarom essential oils and really worked them into the skin to make them feel relaxed, instead of just building that into the makeup.' A shoulder massage and some patchouli oil later and real life glowy skin was walking the runway. 'Before the girls go out, I'll take a hot cloth and press it against their cheeks to create a real flush, it's all about the skin being real.' Genius.

3. J.W.Anderson's Down To Earth Rich Girl

J.W.'s girl last season might have been ethereally beautiful, but this time she's a little more accessible. First up, make-up guru Mark Carrasquillo used the same NARS Kiss Me Stupid (available 2017) lipstick on models' cheeks and lips. Making your make-up multi-task? Seems like a pretty fabulous way of saving some pennies to us.

Next, the loveliest man in hair Anthony Turner transformed models into 'little rich girls that have gone skate boarding'. Hair was dried using fingers not round brushes, bends and flyaways were exaggerated, and the finishing touch? 'A swoosh, like she's in a rush and she's just pushed her hair out of her face. I want it to feel free and optimistic, but still expensive.'

Taking things one step further at Barbara Cassasola, hair went super curly. The overriding revelation? Frizz is back. Our last minute Monday morning 'dos just let out a sigh of relief. Can we get an Amen - George Driver, Beauty Writer

