Liquid Lipsticks: 10 To Give You The Ultimate Insta-Pout

Liquid lipsticks - if you haven’t heard of them, tbh where have you been? The ultimate new addition to our lipstick wardrobes, they’re sort of all the rage. Like… so fetch. Think somewhere between a lipstick, a lip stain and a lip gloss and you’ve got liquid lipsticks aka the sweet spot.

We’ll take you back to the beginning. Once upon a time there was a girl called Kylie Jenner (we don’t know if you’ve heard of her, she’s kinda a big deal) who basically singlehandedly gave lips their makeup comeback. Forget smokey eyes, forget contouring, thanks to KJ it’s all about the Insta-pout. We’re talking lips so luscious they get their very own selfies.

‘But how did she nail such an epic look?’, we hear you cry. A cracking liquid lipstick of course. So obsessed was she, that she created her own line, the Kylie Lip Kits. Selling out basically before they event went on sale, it’s kind of impossible to get your hands on these gold dust pout improvers.

But never fear, we’ve rounded up our ten favourite liquid lipsticks you CAN get your hands on.

From MAC’s Retromatte super pigmented red (which FYI is genuinely a life changing product and goes on in two seconds without smudging, ever) to Topshop’s Liquid Lips that come in every shade you could ever want and deliver serious colour. And we haven’t even mentioned the mattes. Matte liquid lipsticks are our new beauty bag essential (and secret obsession, just don’t check our bank balance yeah?). Way less drying than a traditional lipstick, these go on like a gloss but have an ultra matte finish which, let’s be honest, is what our selfies are crying out for. We blame Kylie for that too.

Super pigmented, easy application and the quickest way to improve our lip game, liquid lipsticks are officially our new fave product. Check out our edit of the best and get your pout on people!

