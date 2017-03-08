5 Catwalk Beauty Trends That Are SO Easy You HAVE To Try Them

Think London Fashion Week and you inevitably also think of madcap make-up that you’d be unlikely to pull off at the office. And, to some extent, you’d be right: the shows are often a spectacle, showcasing artistry and the beauty looks are therefore sometimes too avant garde to brave during day-to-day life. But in the mix are also plenty of easy-peasy looks that you can try right now. Here’s our edit of the best from this season:

Trend to try: Sexy Smoky Eyes via Versus

Big, black kohl-rimmed eyes are still a thing - which is excellent news, because they’re a breeze to apply. To mimic the full on whack of black the models were sporting, grab a kohl liner (try Urban Decay Perversion), glide it around your eyes and smudge wth your finger, a cotton bud or a blending brush. Apply lashings of mascara and you’re good to go.

Trend to try: Make-up Minimalism via Christopher Kane, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead

Not a fan of long beautifying sessions? Breathe a sigh of relief - one of the key looks of this season would require all of five minutes to recreate. To nail this one, pour your time and money into grooming, then just shower, rough dry hair, whack on concealer where needed and fly out the door.

RELATED: Fresh out of the shower = yorur new everyday beauty look

Trend to try: Power Brows via Erdem

The bushy brow is still going strong - pun intended - and Val Garland made them the stand out feature on models backstage at Erdem. To channel this one, skip mascara, lips and blush to make the brows the focal point.

Trend to try: Wistfully Undone Locks via Preen, Temperley London and Palmer Harding

This is the trend to adopt if you like an extra fifteen minutes in bed - it basically involves running a smidgen of product through the lengths, ruffling, and then adding a texturising product (Oribe Dry Texturising Spray is all kinds of awesome). If you have a bit more time, make like Neville Hair & Beauty’s Stephen Low and twist portions of hair before drying for extra movement.

After those undone waves? You need to try one of these amazing hair conditioners

RELATED: The time naughty but nice beauty reigned at London Fashion Week

Trend to try: A Pop Pout via Preen and Topshop Unique

Retro red will always look great, but the key to modernising the look is to jazz it up a bit. Try adding gloss as Garland did at Preen, or deepen the colour to brick red a la Lynsey Alexander’s creation for Topshop Unique.

Easy-peasy!