Why Kate Middleton Is Loving Her Lob, By Royal Hairdresser Richard Ward

Kate Middleton shocked the world when she debuted her latest haircut, but why did she go for the chop? Her hairdresser Richard Ward reveals all

Kate Middleton’s hair never looks anything less than uber glossy and princess-chic, but we’re so used to her long, chestnut locks that we had to catch our breath when Kate stepped out with a brand new hairstyle earlier in December.

The world was shocked as Kate stepped out with a lob (or long bob), having snipped a good few inches off her lengths. You can see her first snaps with the new haircut right here, as well as Kate Middleton’s hair history in full.

As a busy mother of two, and, you know, royal princess, it’s not surprising Kate opted for a fuss-free chop to make getting ready in the morning quicker and easier. But the real reason behind the snip? Her longtime hairdresser, Richard Ward, is spilling all to People magazine on why he cut the royal locks.

1. It’s practical. “This style is a great option for a mum who has had long hair, who has a busy life and is short on time”.

2. Kate is still chic. “It’s slightly more sophisticated, but versatile, with all the benefits of long hair”.

3. Less drying time. “This haircut takes half the time to blow dry, and is much easier to look after”.

4. How to look after your locks? “It will need cutting every 6-8 weeks and be kept in good condition with good quality shampoos and masques”.

5. Turn up the volume. “Kate’s style is full of bouncy glamour and movement, thanks to the long layers and shorter length”.

6. It’s a trend-setter. “I’m sure the new style will be equally as popular as her side swept fringe, as her look will always be hugely followed and copied”.

7. …especially if you look like Kate. “Then pretty much anything will suit you!”

