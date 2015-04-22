Get Lupita Nyong'o's Under £5 Secret Beauty Buys

You don't need an A-list budget to look like a celeb. Check out Lupita's must-have beauty products that make her look amazing for under a fiver...

We caught up with the Oscar winner and soon-to-be Star Wars sensation Lupita Nyong'o on her secrets to looking amazing on the red-carpet without blowing the budget.

'I use avocado oil to wash off my make-up. It's gentle and natural and my skin tends to be pretty dry, so I need the extra oil'.

Lupita's bang on the money with this one. Avocado oil is rich in healthy fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants that are great for your skin. And at a snip at just £2.99, it's the cheapest way to treat your skin to the best nature's got to offer.

'My first stop when it comes to hair is a Brooklyn barbers called Levels. I adore my barber Jay. He doesn't cut it all off, he knows when to stop. I wouldn't survive without my Afro comb. It's definitely something that I always have on me. Let it be known: nothing works better with African hair.'

A one product styling tip with perfect results for just £2? Lupita's Kent Afro Comb is an official beauty bag hero.

It's not just her skin and hair that's Lupita treats to majorly effective products on a seriously affordable budget. Her pearly whites have their own secret - Tom's Simply White Natural Fluoride Toothpaste. Forget expensive bleaching and high tech laser treatments, it's just good old organic toothpaste for Lupita's Hollywood smile. You better believe it, that's under a fiver as well.

'If a toothpaste is too sweet, I distrust it, but if it's too baking soda-y I won't use it. It has to be in the middle. Tom's has it figured out.'