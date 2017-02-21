Fresh Out The Shower = Your New Everyday Look

We’ve all been there: your alarm clock rings, you hit snooze repeatedly and before you know it you’ve only got ten minutes to shower, fling on clothes and rush out the door. Maybe you put mascara on on the tube, maybe you frantically try to plait your hair while not knocking elbows with commuters, but whichever way you go when speedily grooming, you probably don’t feel your fiercest that day, do you?

If that sounds all too familiar, you’re going to love the latest beauty looks from the catwalks. London Fashion Week just gave you permission to consider your hurried, fresh out the shower self the zenith of hotness thanks to the championing of effortless, minimal fuss beauty looks.

Over the week, this one’s been gathering momentum on the hairstyle front, with J.W. Anderson’s models wearing what looked like hastily-tied ponytails created by Anthony Turner (“she’s just out the shower and she wants to go and party,” he said of the look), Temperley London avoiding heavy styling and instead showing soft, asymmetric half up ‘dos, and Eugene Souleiman opting for soft tumbles of pinned hair at Preen.

On day Four of London Fashion Week, the trend made it over to the make-up side. First up was Christopher Kane, where features were pared back, with all the effort going into skincare and only touches of make-up to tidy up features and render skin more uniform were applied.

Similarly, over at Erdem, Val Garland focussed on perfecting skin with serums and moisturisers then added the new Velvet Matte Foundation Stick by Nars (due out in autumn - pencil it in, this is a good ‘un). Once features were all but blanked out, Val put all the emphasis on brows, filling them in and brushing them up to look ‘boyish.’

The bad news here? To pull off the dishevelled, 5-minute beauty thing, you have to keep on top of your grooming.

Make time for trims, waxes and skincare to successfully channel the chic, careless vibe without looking plain messy.