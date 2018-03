Storming this season's fashions, the 70s trend shows no signs of abating and takes its place poolside in this season's hottest hue - the retro tan.

"This year is about the skin looking wet and hydrated, this helps the light reflect off the body. Go for a thick moisturiser, this will make your tan last longer and fade more evenly," says top tanning expert James Read.

And whether the Farrah Fawcett look is for you or you fancy something a little lighter, the secret to this summer's fake tanning is to work with hues you're happy with.

