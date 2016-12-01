Eyeshadow Palette 101: The Lust-Worthy Shades You Need In Your Beauty Bag

Eyeshadow palettes are officially our favourite way to splurge come payday, so just as well we've rounded up the hottest ones hitting the highstreet. Go on treat yo' self...

From Chantecaille's amazing embossed metallic eyeshadow quad and Hourglass' crazy beautiful sand effect eyeshadow, to Victoria Beckham's debut eyeshadow palette for her first Estee Lauder collection (the blue shadow was used on models at her SS17 show dontcha know) and Burberry's ultra high fashion camouflage compact, it's safe to say we're a little obsessed.

And they don't just look good, they're space saving wonders. With everything you need in one palette, there's no need for messy pots of loose pigment (hello new bucket bag ruined) and a million different brushes. With an in-built mirror, super pigmented powders and more often than not at least two travel-size brushes, eyeshadow palettes are the perfect beauty buy to keep your makeup looking fresh on the go. Did we mention they're super pretty as well?

The best bit? Eyeshadow is so fun! A nude palette is perfect for adding subtle definition to eyes for a daytime makeup look. Going for post-work drinks? Just add a darker brown in the crease of your eyes and along the water line for a slightly vamped up smokey look. It's all about playing with colour and when they're all in one place it's super easy. Add a pop of VB's electric blue for a nod to the 80s beauty trend that swept AW16 runways everywhere.

