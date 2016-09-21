Watch 100 Years Of Egyptian Beauty In 75 Seconds

Egyptian beauty has gone from clean and minimal to strong and smoky, with a feminist inspiration in the middle

100 Years Of Beauty have unveiled their latest look back, and the country in question is Egypt. From the barely-there looks of the early 1900s to 1990s bold blusher, this video recreates a century of style worn by Egyptian women, with a feminist or political inspiration behind each look. Are you ready?

1910s

When you were wearing and abaya and veil, the 1910s beauty look was all about the eyes. A soft smokey eye and black mascara is enough, with some great brows, too.

1920s

The barely-there look of the 1920s was actually a feminist statement rather than a beauty trend, as Egyptian women ripped off their veils as a mark of liberation.

1930s

The Egyptian take on Hollywood glamour is all about a strong red lip and pinned waves, inspired by the stars of the Egyptian silver screen.

Read More: Can you imagine being lashed for wearing a miniskirt? It happened to Tala Raassi - this is her story

1940s

This ‘40s look was inspired by Egyptian princess Fawzia Fuad, so no wonder that statement red pout is perfectly lined, and that glossy up-do is fit for a queen.

1950s

Thought victory rolls didn’t make it across the continent? Think again – the 1950s Egyptian woman works a subtle eyeliner flick too, inspired by Doria Skafik, who fought for Egyptian women’s right to vote.

1960s

Big hair, smoky eye and a pale pink lip – 1960s Egyptian beauty looks a lot like the London swinging sixties, with added volume.

1970s

Egyptian screen queen Souad Hosni made bouncy curls, bright pink lips and BIG earrings a major part of the Egyptian beauty routine in the 1970s.

1980s

This era saw a return to the veil for many women in Egypt (and even a move to the Gulf), which meant a totally fresh-faced make-up look to go with.

1990s

Moving back from the Gulf, Egyptian 1990s beauty got a lot heavier. A strong blusher game, blue eyeshadow and glossy pink lips were all popular, inspired by pop sensations at the time.

2000s

Underneath the veil? Hair is shorter, straighter and looks a lot like what women would wear now. But when the veils on, Egyptian women make the most of their eyes.

2010s

The 2010s woman knows the power of a nude lip – and a revolution. Women wore the colours of the Egyptian flag as a headband, and that thumbprint represents the right to have a voice.

The beauty looks of Egyptian women might be giving us eyeshadow goals right now, but make sure you watch the behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, where the team explain the real reason behind each and every style.