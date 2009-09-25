12 Mar 2018
Cheryl Cole Beauty Secrets
Cheryl's hot tip: ‘If you only have time to do one thing, make it mascara, as it makes your eyes look more awake.' Caroline Barne's, Cheryl's X Factor make-up artist says: ‘She has a strong sense of style and that's what comes through on The X Factor. I personally prefer using Lancome Hypnose mascara, but Cheryl won't have it: she likes to always do her mascara herself and she loves L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara. She's got her own technique.'
Head over heels in love with Cheryl's X Factor fabulousness? Yep, so are we! The oh-so-gorgeous one uses Natural Mineral Foundation by Youngblood for that crystal-clear and flawless finish. It's easy to use and gives natural radiance without any glitter or shimmer.
Cheryl (and the rest of the Girls Aloud members) are self-confessed lovers of a bit of fake lash action - so much so that they developed their own individual style of lash. Cheryl's make-up artist, Caroline Barnes explains: ‘Cheryl has amazing lashes, that don't need any help but sometimes we add some for drama.'
Cheryl uses her own Eyelure design, which is sassy, and spiky on the inside with a delicate flick on the outer corners, giving Cheryl's lashes the ultimate glamorous finish.
‘I've been using the same L'Oreal face wash for the past five years,' laughs Cheryl. ‘I just make sure my face is clean, and that I'm cleansed and moisturised before I go to bed.' That simple, eh? If only - but at least it's a step to Cheryl Cole shine!
She may be part of the most glamorous girl band in the world but even Cheryl can't top up her tan by the pool every day. To get her gorgeous glow she uses Rodial Brazilian Tan Light. It's infused with avocado, coconut oil and caramel to give a natural looking, all year-round tan (without the need for after-sun). Dropping it in the shopping basket as we speak...
Ever wondered how Cheryl gets her perfect complexion? She uses MAC Face and Body Foundation. ‘I love it because it's really natural,' she says. The easy to blend formula provides sheer coverage and conditions the skin.
Cheryl Cole loves her big hair and her hairstylist Lisa Laudat gives us the tips on how to get the look. ‘Comb some Aveda Mousse through with your fingers on damp hair. This gives a very nice hold and doesn't' take away too much gloss so she gets a really shiny finish. Get a big round brush and start blowdrying section by section from the back. Pin each section up with clips - this is a trick to make it set and the bounce last for longer, as when it cools down it holds - do it quickly as soon as the hair comes off the brush while it's still warm.'
To finish the look and give Cheryl that extra bit of gloss, Lisa uses Tigi's Super Drops on the ends and gives it a spritz of Bed Head hair spray.
If only we had our own personal hair stylist to do it all for us. Sigh.
Cheryl Cole's hairstylist, Lisa Laudat, loves doing a 50s and 60s screen-siren inspired look on Cheryl. ‘I've been inspired by the likes of Sophia Loren lately. So when Cheryl asked me for an updo this was what I used as reference; it's a little bit more messed up than those original movie stars would have worn it, to give it a more modern feel.'
Cheryl's can't-live-without fail-safe product is Elizabeth 8 Hour Cream. ‘I put it on cheeks for a dewy look and lips for a bit of gloss," Cheryl says. ‘It's a skin protector and it has also got medicated stuff for minor skin irritations - so it's very useful. You can even put a little bit of it on your eyelashes or eyebrows just before you go to bed - that will help them to grow apparently.'
Cheryl loves to keep her skin looking healthy and radiant with L'Oreal Pure Zone Step One. ‘It's great for exfoliating' she says. The specially created microbeads unblock pores and protect against the appearance of imperfections.
