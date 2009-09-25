Cheryl Cole loves her big hair and her hairstylist Lisa Laudat gives us the tips on how to get the look. ‘Comb some Aveda Mousse through with your fingers on damp hair. This gives a very nice hold and doesn't' take away too much gloss so she gets a really shiny finish. Get a big round brush and start blowdrying section by section from the back. Pin each section up with clips - this is a trick to make it set and the bounce last for longer, as when it cools down it holds - do it quickly as soon as the hair comes off the brush while it's still warm.'

To finish the look and give Cheryl that extra bit of gloss, Lisa uses Tigi's Super Drops on the ends and gives it a spritz of Bed Head hair spray.

If only we had our own personal hair stylist to do it all for us. Sigh.

