Brazilian babe Gisele would just not be Gisele without her intense bronze skin colour. This natural-looking tan is probably just that; Gisele's a big fan of the surf so we bet she got her deep sun-kissed colour from hitting those waves. If you're not heading for the beach, there are ways you can mimic this genuine glow; after applying self tan intensify the colour on raised points where the sun would naturally hit your skin and on the apples of the cheeks and nose. We love Guerlain Terracotta Moisturising Bronzing Powder, £31.50.