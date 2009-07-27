12 Mar 2018
Bronzed Babes
1. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Gisele
Brazilian babe Gisele would just not be Gisele without her intense bronze skin colour. This natural-looking tan is probably just that; Gisele's a big fan of the surf so we bet she got her deep sun-kissed colour from hitting those waves. If you're not heading for the beach, there are ways you can mimic this genuine glow; after applying self tan intensify the colour on raised points where the sun would naturally hit your skin and on the apples of the cheeks and nose. We love Guerlain Terracotta Moisturising Bronzing Powder, £31.50.
2. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Blake Lively
Blake Lively keeps her skin finish dewy, by adding a little mousse blusher dabbed over her California Tan. Keep your blush concentrated on the apples of the cheeks for a youthful look; try Maybelline Mousse Blusher.
3. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen is seemingly never without a bronzed glow, and the model's rich auburn hair emphasises her warm, just-got-back-from-the-beach colour. If you're wearing a revealing outfit, particularly in a nude shade like the dress Helena was wearing on this occasion, ensure you're glowing all over by using Bobbi Brown's Shimmer Brick Compact for the body.
4. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's natural glow is down to very little make-up; the lucky actress is blessed with near perfect skin. To fake this kind of perfection, go for an illuminating tinted moisturiser - we love Laura Mercier's - then using a very fine dusting of powder, take your powder brush over the T Zone to slightly mattify those really shiny areas.
5. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet worked a perfect modern glamour look for her red carpet appearance at the Revolutionary Road premiere in LA. Kate even managed to compete with those Los Angeles lovelies in the tan stakes with this sun-kissed glow. Loose, beach waved hair and natural make-up with just the hint of a smoky eye were the ideal compliment to her body-con Balmain frock; anything more than a natural look would be too 'done'.
6. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's bronze is the most natural glow, and a luminous sheen rather than a matt finish is what you need to show off a tan to the max. To get a natural, healthy glow like Natalie's use Armani's Fluid Sheer mixed in with your usual foundation.
7. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Dannii Minogue
Everyone loves a little white dress right now and Dannii Minogue knows that the only way to wear one is with an all over glow. Be sure to start with a good bodyscrub before applying self tan. When you're getting ready for a big event, top up the colour by mixing Guerlain's Body Oil with your moisturiser; not only will it give you that A-list gleam, it's got a delicious holiday scent - your one stop product to perfect limbs.
8. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Cheryl Cole
A bronzed Cheryl Cole amps up the glamour with a little shimmer eye pencil on the inside corners of her eyes. Use Barry M's Glitter Eye Crayon to get the same effect and instantly take your bronzed tan from day to night. Line around the inner corners and blend to the middle bottom and top of the eye.
9. Beauty Trend bronzed 130709 Reese Witherspoon
Even if you're really fair like Reese Witherspoon, don't be shy of the bronzed look, just be clever about the products you use. Reese has gone for a gently glowing base which is achievable using Jemma Kidd Mannequin Complexion base which contains tiny pearl particles for a hint of shimmer and warms up your skin whilst still looking natural. Use it under foundation or alone, especially in the evening to pep up a holiday sun-kissed glow.
