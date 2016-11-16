10 Moisturisers For Oily Skin For That Insta-Perfect Finish

If you struggle with shine, a moisturiser for oily skin is a MUST. We've rounded up our tried and tested 10 best...

If you struggle with shine, a moisturiser for oily skin is a MUST.

After years of blotting paper and translucent powders, there’s finally a way to combat oil before it ruins that dewy or matte finish. We’ve rounded up the best formulas, for every budget, to add into your skincare routine to help reduce shine, control oil production and minimise pores – along with other benefits to your complexion.

A healthy, dewy glow just works in the summer months. Models at Issey Miyake were positively iridescent, while at Elie Saab and Emilia Wickstead they were glowing and bronzed.

After a dewy spring/summer, skin took a turn for the matte — for more of an autumn/winter complexion. Models at Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Felder Felder all opted for flawless complexions with a hint of blusher on the apples of the cheeks.

To follow the latest beauty trends or to recreate a catwalk look, you need a good base. For oily skin types, that means finding the best moisturiser for oily skin to control that pesky sebum production. This quick moisturiser quiz can match you to the best moisturisers for oily skin in seconds – and it's a total lifesaver.

It’s not just about oil-free moisturisers for oily skin nowadays. The newest way to combat it is with facial oils. Though it seems a little counterintuitive, adding more oil to an already oily face, it makes sense. The thinking behind it is, whereas moisturisers tackle and quell the excess oil production, oils teach the skin to rebalance itself so in the long run, it’s actually lower maintenance.

We’ve tried and tested the best, and edited it down to 10 – and there really is something for everyone. From Algenist and Dermalogica’s ‘mean business’ moisturisers to Organic Pharmacy’s natural oil-free formula, and even Nivea’s bargain day cream for oily skin.

Check out our pick of the 10 best moisturisers for oily skin…