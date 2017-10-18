Best Moisturiser: Find The Perfect One For Your Skin Type

Moisturisers are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Once relegated to the status of merely cossetting the skin, they are now infused with benefits to keep the surface of your skin happy. Here’s everything you need to know - and your ultimate moisturiser shopping list…

Back in the day, moisturiser was considered a sufficient skincare step post-cleansing, but once serums and essences and sleeping masks hit the market, not so much. In fact, so popular were these other steps because they contained higher concentrations of actives and offered more speedy results, that humble moisturiser was relegated to the bottom of the beauty list.

But change is underway. Not only are moisturisers getting more clever, with actives being blended into the comforting creams, but beauty buffs are wising up to their not insignificant role in a routine.

The first thing to know is that moisturisers will of course not penetrate deeply into the skin - that is the job of serums. What they will do is work on the surface, calming irritation, softening, and comforting dryness. They also prep skin for make-up, with many doing the job of a primer well enough to skip that step, with some make-up artists claiming to prefer moisturiser to primer for it’s ability to meld foundation to skin for a natural finish.

When picking the one for you, you need to choose the moisturiser that befits your skin type and the time of day - if you have oily skin or are looking for an anti-ageing formula, consider the ingredients list - aloe vera, for example, is brilliant at calming redness, while hyaluronic acid will attract water and plump the skin’s surface. This quick quiz can pair you up with the best moisturiser for your skin type.

During the morning, SPF is mandatory, so you can either opt for a moisturising SPF, or choose a formula that won’t overwhelm your skin when you apply your sun cream on top. Equally, at night, you may want to use a cream that contains retinols to help turn over your skin’s surface and treat it to a dose of Vitamin A. The key with here is trial and error - if your skin feels hydrated, calm and doesn’t pool grease by the afternoon, you’re set.

The final piece of wisdom is how to apply moisturiser. Generally, it should go on top of serum as a final step in moisturiser - think of it as a blanket that tucks your other steps in. The best application technique is to sweep and massage it in to really push the product into your skin.