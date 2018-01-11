Best Hand Creams: The Must-Have Formulas For Every Budget

Hand cream is a total must-have all year round, not only when the cold sets in but for those awkward mid-seasons too (Swinter we're looking at you). We've picked the top 10, from old classic to new beauty industry finds, for every budget...

Hand cream can be a tricky one to get right. While hands may need a serious slathering of thick, gloopy moisturiser to soften and cosset them, there's little more annoying than greasy hands that cups slip through and which leave oily prints everywhere.

The answer to this one? Just choose a hand cream that fits both the level of dryness of your hands and the time of day when you wish to apply them.

The first catch all step to dealing with all hands from the slightly tight to the seriously parched is to make sure that each and every time you wash them, you chase the drying soap with a lightweight moisturiser. Doing so will put back moisture lost through washing. These shouldn't require any sinking in time, so pick a formula that's lightweight and will instantly absorb so that you don't have any qualms about applying it often. If you work in an office all day, make sure you stash some of this in your handbag and try to remember to apply it whenever you've washed your hands.

If you need a little more from your hand cream, take things up a notch with something more emollient like shea or coconut oil. Try massaging it in thoroughly and then leaving them to do their thing while you watch Netflix and try desperately not to touch anything. Keep one of these by your bed so that you can just whack some on right before you sleep when the moisturiser will have a chance to sink in without interruption.

Need even more moisture in your life? Just apply your thick, balmy hand cream and then pop your hands in some cotton gloves so that it really has a chance to soak in. Do it overnight to really pack in the moisture and your hands should be transformed after a few gos.

Check out our pick of the best ones around now…