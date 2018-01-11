Best Hand Creams: The Must-Have Formulas For Every Budget

Hand cream is a total must-have all year round, not only when the cold sets in but for those awkward mid-seasons too (Swinter we're looking at you). We've picked the top 10, from old classic to new beauty industry finds, for every budget...
Hand cream can be a tricky one to get right. While hands may need a serious slathering of thick, gloopy moisturiser to soften and cosset them, there's little more annoying than greasy hands that cups slip through and which leave oily prints everywhere.
The answer to this one? Just choose a hand cream that fits both the level of dryness of your hands and the time of day when you wish to apply them.
RELATED: Best Moisturisers For Oily Skin
The first catch all step to dealing with all hands from the slightly tight to the seriously parched is to make sure that each and every time you wash them, you chase the drying soap with a lightweight moisturiser. Doing so will put back moisture lost through washing. These shouldn't require any sinking in time, so pick a formula that's lightweight and will instantly absorb so that you don't have any qualms about applying it often. If you work in an office all day, make sure you stash some of this in your handbag and try to remember to apply it whenever you've washed your hands.
If you need a little more from your hand cream, take things up a notch with something more emollient like shea or coconut oil. Try massaging it in thoroughly and then leaving them to do their thing while you watch Netflix and try desperately not to touch anything. Keep one of these by your bed so that you can just whack some on right before you sleep when the moisturiser will have a chance to sink in without interruption.
RELATED: 10 Amazing Things You Can Do With Coconut Oil
Need even more moisture in your life? Just apply your thick, balmy hand cream and then pop your hands in some cotton gloves so that it really has a chance to soak in. Do it overnight to really pack in the moisture and your hands should be transformed after a few gos.
Check out our pick of the best ones around now…
-
1. Mane ’n Tail Hoofmaker Hand & Nail Therapy, £6.99
Originally created for horses to soften hooves, this is a brilliant winter-worn hands softener.
Available at Look Fantastic | £6.99
-
2. Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, £19
This chic-looking hand cream is packed full of sweet almond and coconut oil as well as cocoa and shea butter so makes for the perfect choice if your hands are uncomfortably dry.
Aesop available at Cult Beauty | £19
-
3. Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Hand Cream, £13
The grape seed extract and vanilla in this lightweight cream helps to pack a punch on the moisturise front, despite its speedy absorption.
Laura Mercier available at Selfridges | £13
-
4. Byredo Mojave Ghost Hand Cream, £23
-
5. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment, £27
This one light, gel-like consistency, but it moisturises and soothes skin like nothing else. Get this one if you can't bear the sensation of hand cream but have uncomfortably dry hands.
Elizabeth Arden available at Look Fantastic | £27
-
6. Crabtree & Evelyn Lemon, Honey and Coriander Hand Therapy, £15
Refreshing and zesty, this is a nice pick-me-up for tired hands.
Crabtree & Evelyn available at Look Fantastic | £15
-
7. Balance Me Rose Otto Hand Cream, £14.50
Thick, creamy, and deliciously-scented, it's little wonder this Best Beauty Buys award-winner is a favourite of nail pros.
Balance Me available at Look Fantastic | £14.50
-
-
-
10. Watergate Bay Hotel Chamomile & Frankincense Hand Cream, £18
Containing chamomile and frankincense essential oils, this is the most decadent - not to mention pretty - hand cream to pop on your sink.
Available at Watergate Bay | £18
-
11. Jurlique Rose Hand Cream, £33
A cult classic, this hand moisturiser is deliciously rich and makes for the perfect pre-bed handcream.
Available at Look Fantastic | £33
-
12. Ameliorate Intensive Hand Treatment, £15
Containing hero ingredient lactic acid to balance the pH level of skin and also to really hydrate, this lotion is ideal for dry hands in need of attention.
Available at Ameliorate Skincare | £15
-
13. Dr Hauschka Hand Cream
This is really moisturising but absorbs quickly, making it the perfect handcream to whack in your handbag for a quick moisture fix - plus the tube is lightweight, so won't weigh your bad down.
Available at John Lewis | £10.60
-
14. Slixir Hand & Polish Cream
Give this one a whirl if your polish always chips - it not only moisturises hands thanks to the blend of botanical oils, but it also contains nail-friendly ingredients to strengthen and keep polish supple and less prone to breaking.
-
15. Jo Malone London Hand Cream Trio, £44
This terrific trio contains some of Jo Malone's best scents (hello Peony & Blush Suede) in a formula that's enriched with apricot kernal oil.
Available at John Lewis | £44