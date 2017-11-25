Best Foundation For Oily Skin: 12 For A Shine-Free Complexion From Commute To Cocktails

So you’ve got shiny skin and you just can’t seem to make your foundation stay put from morning commute to cocktail hour? Check out our top ten best foundations for oily skin...
Fed up of piling on the foundation only to still have shiny skin by the time you get to work? A foundation that's specifically designed for oily skin could be the answer to all your base woes - and stop you from needing to whack on layers and layers of powder to try and make your skin more matte.
Don't worry, you're not alone. The dreaded greasy nose is something we all have to deal with #beautyproblems. And when it's sunny? God, it's even worse. Not only do we need a foundation that keeps our skin looking cool as a cucumber but we need it to stay put through a sweaty commute and (optimistic) sun-filled lunch hour. Is that so much to ask?
But before you get buying, consider what goes under your foundation: start by cleansing your skin properly, and then get savvy with your skincare choices. First, to give oily skin the best chance, you need to tailor your moisturiser accordingly. Start the day with a moisturiser to suit your skin type (in this case, oily or combination skin). And if it's acne you're struggling with, click on this link for the expert verdict on what causes acne. Also, make friends with primer - it is the trick to getting your base to stick around longer without having to resort to a whole lot of powder or blotting sheets every fifteen minutes.
Next, you need to choose your foundation. Don't worry if you're a hardened full-coverage fan or if you tip the other way and hate to have too much make-up on your skin; there’s a product for you in our tried and tested edit. From bareMinerals’ natural glowing finish to Estée Lauder’s full-on scar-camoflauging cream base, there’s a coverage to suit every shiny skin’s need and a bevy of flattering finishes. Or, you can find your very own personalised match with Powder's foundation quiz – they'll match you to the perfect one in seconds!
Click through above for our edit of best foundations for oily skin. Think that's not actually what you need? Check out the best foundations for dry skin instead.
1. Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation, £40
Buy now: Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation for £40 from John Lewis
Although it's slightly more pricey than other foundations, this one really pays itself off. You need only the slightest amount for medium to full coverage, it layers really beautifully, and it doesn't oxidise - a rarity for thicker formulas. It keeps shine at bay without looking too matte and mask-like, and the SPF25 offers a decent amount of protection. What can't it do?!
2. Laura Mercier Silk Creme Oil Free Photo Edition Foundation, £35
Silk Creme Oil Free Photo Edition Foundation
Buy now: £35 from Amazon
3. Rimmel Stay Matte Foundation, £5.99
Rimmel Stay Matte Foundation
Buy now: £5.99 from Amazon
4. NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint SPF30, £30
NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint SPF30
Buy now: £27 from John Lewis
5. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation Flawless Long-Lasting Coverage SPF15, £30
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation Flawless Long-Lasting Coverage SPF15
Buy now: £30 from Net-a-Porter
6. Hourglass Imacculate Liquid Powder Foundation, £50
Hourglass Imacculate Liquid Powder Foundation
Buy now: £50 from Net-a-Porter
7. Vichy Dermablend Fluid Corrective Foundation, £20.88
Vichy Dermablend Fluid Corrective Foundation
Buy now: £20.88 from Amazon
8. Clarins Ever Matte Oil Free Foundation, £27.50
Clarins Ever Matte Oil Free Foundation
Buy now: £27.50 from Boots
9. Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Makeup Camouflage Makeup for Face & Body, £27.50
Double Wear Maximum Cover Makeup Camouflage Makeup for Face & Body
Acne and obvious scarring have nothing on this full-coverage foundation. It’s a surprisingly lightweight formula for how intensely it conceals – no wonder it’s a bestseller for banishing post-surgery scars.
Buy now: £27.90 from John Lewis
10. CoverFX Mattifying BB Gel, £35
CoverFX Mattifying BB Gel, £35, House of Fraser
Ok so we know this is technically a BB cream but it gives great coverage and we swear by its almost magical powers to make blemishes vanish (thanks to a potent salicylic acid and thyme extract mix). It’s a must-buy if you’re prone to spots.
11. bareMinerals Original SPF 15 Foundation, £25
bareMinerals Original SPF 15 Foundation
So you’ve got oily skin but you still want a natural, luminous finish? Look to this cult classic mineral powder foundation. It sticks to your skin’s natural oils so it stays put on the surface instead of seeping into pores. Buffed into skin you’ll get a luminous effect thanks to light-diffusing minerals.
Buy now: £21.20 from John Lewis
