Best Foundation For Oily Skin: 12 For A Shine-Free Complexion From Commute To Cocktails

So you’ve got shiny skin and you just can’t seem to make your foundation stay put from morning commute to cocktail hour? Check out our top ten best foundations for oily skin...

Fed up of piling on the foundation only to still have shiny skin by the time you get to work? A foundation that's specifically designed for oily skin could be the answer to all your base woes - and stop you from needing to whack on layers and layers of powder to try and make your skin more matte.

Don't worry, you're not alone. The dreaded greasy nose is something we all have to deal with #beautyproblems. And when it's sunny? God, it's even worse. Not only do we need a foundation that keeps our skin looking cool as a cucumber but we need it to stay put through a sweaty commute and (optimistic) sun-filled lunch hour. Is that so much to ask?

But before you get buying, consider what goes under your foundation: start by cleansing your skin properly, and then get savvy with your skincare choices. First, to give oily skin the best chance, you need to tailor your moisturiser accordingly. Start the day with a moisturiser to suit your skin type (in this case, oily or combination skin). And if it's acne you're struggling with, click on this link for the expert verdict on what causes acne. Also, make friends with primer - it is the trick to getting your base to stick around longer without having to resort to a whole lot of powder or blotting sheets every fifteen minutes.

Next, you need to choose your foundation. Don't worry if you're a hardened full-coverage fan or if you tip the other way and hate to have too much make-up on your skin; there’s a product for you in our tried and tested edit. From bareMinerals’ natural glowing finish to Estée Lauder’s full-on scar-camoflauging cream base, there’s a coverage to suit every shiny skin’s need and a bevy of flattering finishes. Or, you can find your very own personalised match with Powder's foundation quiz – they'll match you to the perfect one in seconds!

Click through above for our edit of best foundations for oily skin. Think that's not actually what you need? Check out the best foundations for dry skin instead.