Best Face Oils: The 13 You Need To Get Your Glow On

Face oils have often been maligned in the past as a source of greasiness or acne, but nothing could be further from the truth. Yes, some skins can't tolerate oils - or some particular oils - but almost all skin types will benefit immensely from the addition of a good quality oil.
On dry skin, for example, they can provide the surface comfort while dropping goodness into the skin and will also replace lost moisture, helping to treat surface dryness over time. On dehydrated skin, oils can help to balance and reinforce a weakened barrier function that allows water to evaporate from the skin into the atmosphere. And don't feel you need to steer clear if you suffer from acne; oils will reduce redness and scarring, while softening the surface of the skin aka allowing the plug of sebum to make its way out the skin with more ease.
The best thing of all about oils? That they're hugely versatile. Apply them directly to freshly-cleansed skin in the evening and give yourself a little facial massage to supercharge skin, use under a serum or SPF in the morning to help lock moisture into your skin for that bit longer, or add a couple of drops to your foundation or BB cream to sheer it out and make your skin look luminous.
Unsure of which one to buy? Start with the basics: you want an oil that is cold-pressed (meaning none of the ingredients have been heated, which ruins their efficacy), and look for good quality oils that are extracted from fruits, flowers, vegetables or plants - basically, apply the principles you'd apply to the oil you'd drizzle on a salad to your face oil. Also, test your skin - everyone responds differently to skincare to do a little patch test and see if your skin loves that particular oil. Here's our edit of some favourites:
1. Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Ask any beauty editor and they'll tell you Sunday Riley is the ultimate in skincare. Blended with 1.5% Salicylic Acid, this quick-absorbing oil clears congested pores for spot-free skin.
Sunday Riley available at Net A Porter | £68.00
2. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil
The cult skin-saving cream is back in an all-over, slather it everywhere for super soft skin oil. Even put it in your hair. It’s epic everywhere.
Elizabeth Arden available at Net A Porter | £28.00
3. By Terry Cellulose Liftessence Oil Elixir
Rose fans, this one’s for you. Formulated with Native Cells of Ruby Rose (a super rare ingredient) this activates collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid to make your skin plumper and firmer than ever.
By Terry available at Net A Porter | £95.00
4. Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Face OilDesigned to regulate your skin’s oil production, this leaves you looking super radiant without going greasy.
Susanne Kaufmann available at Net A Porter | £43.00
5. Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Repair Night Oil
If you’ve got dull, dehydrated or stress-damaged skin, this award-winning oil is the one for you. Let’s call it a facial in a bottle.
Aurelia available at Net A Porter | £55.00
7. Neals Yard Rehydrating Rose Facial Oil
A balancing face oil full of damask rose, this gives normal skin types a much-needed boost. Our top tip? Apply a few drops to your palms, hold in front of your face and take three deep breaths. It’ll feel just like you’re in a spa, trust.
Available at Neal's Yard | £26.00
10. Aesop Fabulous Face Oil
Let’s face it, everything Aesop does we become obsessed with and their face oil is no exception. Intensely hydrating and detoxifying this balances patchy skin without feeling greasy.
Aesop available at Cult Beauty | £39.00
11. Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil
This powerhouse oil contains a whammy of antioxidants to really strengthen and repair damage.
Available at Look Fantastic | £60
12. Marula Pure Beauty Oil
Fatty acids help to bolster and protect the skin's all-important barrier - and this oil is full of them. The company also provide Fair Trade wages to the Marula fruit collectors in Africa, making this a sound ethical choice too.
Available at Holland & Barrett | £37.50
