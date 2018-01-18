Laters, Puffiness And Bags! Our Tried And Tested Best Eye Creams

As a beauty editor, I’m often peppered with questions about skincare. More specifically, I’m asked about wrinkles and ageing. And more specifically than that, I’m asked about what on earth can be done about the lines around eyes.
My answer is always the same: a good approach to reducing wrinkles is multi-pronged. Diet plays a role. Genetics, too. Lifestyle is also key, with everything from long nights and too much booze, to rubbing to vigorously at eyes to remove make-up affecting how quickly wrinkles and bags form.
And, yes, eye cream is also completely and utterly crucial; without it, the thin skin around eyes (around 40% thinner than the skin on the rest of your face) is more vulnerable - and more prone to losing water to the environment, which invariably leads to deeper wrinkles.
If you’re struggling with picking one that’s just right for your concerns, you’re in luck: in this edit you’ll find the best eye creams for puffiness, crow’s feet, extreme dryness and just about every other issue you might have. If you're after a more general approach, this edit of the best anti-ageing creams is certainly worth checking out. Or, get your very own eye cream recommendation with this quick quiz.
While your choice of cream is important, how you apply it almost has as much of an impact. Don’t drag, but smooth and tap (preferably using your ring finger, which will apply the least pressure on the delicate area). Also, consider cooling your product to reduce puffiness and inflammation. If dark circles are your nemesis, then you should also check out our edit of the best concealers, too.
1. Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, £30.60
Kiehl's avocado-infused super cream is a total dream for eyes, and their latest limited edition collab with Leona Lewis for MTV's Staying Alive Foundation will give £10 of every purchase towards helping young people get educated and empowered. Plus, her avocado design for the tub fulfills all our millennial fantasies.
Available at John Lewis | £30.60
2. Dr. Levy Switzerland Eye Booster Concentrate, £165
Not the most bargain beauty product ever, but a total must if you want to reduce your wrinkles thanks to the high levels of hyaluronic acid and retinol.
Available at Cult Beauty | £165
3. SkinCeuticals A.G.E Eye Complex, £69.69
Wave goodbye to dark circles and wrinkles with cosmeceutical dream brand Skinceuticals epic eye complex. In the mix are a host of ingredients that'll slow the loss of elasticity, hydrate and lock in moisture, and protect skin from further damage. Clever.
Skinceuticals available at Amazon | £69
4. Sisley Supremya Eyes At Night Serum, £160
Sisley's Supremya Eyes At Night, or Yeux la Nuit, is one of our absolute favourite products for ageing around the eye area. Winner of our Best Beauty Buys, the serum comprises of a unique combination of plant-based ingredients that rejuvenates and revitalises the eyes over night.
Sisley available at Amazon | £160
5. Sarah Chapman Eye Recovery, £52
You can try your hardest to get a facial appointment with Sarah Chapman, but the skin guru is so good at what she does, she’s basically booked up until 2019, they're that lifechanging. However, HOORAY for us, she’s got her own range so you can have the very best next thing. Get your hands on this for a lightweight blend of reparative peptides and bolstering vitamins A, C & E - basically the perfect cocktail to help to up your collagen production and therefore reduce fine lines.
Available at Amazon | £52
6. Kiehls Midnight Recovery Eye, £26
We’ve loved the Midnight Recovery Concentrate for YEARS. We use it, our mums use it, hell - we’ve even spotted our boyfriends dispensing the liquid into their palms before bed. So it was a no brainer that we would fall for the eye version too. Expect the skin under your eyes to feel smoother and look brighter.
Available at John Lewis | £26
7. Creme De La Mer The Eye Concentrate, £140
Though the Creme De La Mer Eye Concentrate is expensive, it's worth it for a serious injection of hydration. It’s also loaded with all the high grade anti-ageing ingredients of the classic Crème De La Mer. No wonder it won the Best Eye Cream For Crow's Feet gong in our 2014 and 2015 Best Beauty Buys…
Available at John Lewis | £150
8. Clarins Eye Revive Beauty Flash, £28.25
9. Origins No Puffery Roll-On, £24
Origins No Puffery Eye Mask is a consistent winner in our Best Beauty Buys awards - it has won the Best De-Puffing Eye Gel gong for the past 4 years and it’s little wonder: this roll-on version has a host of brilliant de-puffing, cooling and brightening benefits in an easy-to-use format.
Origins available at John Lewis | £24
10. Olay Eyes Illuminating Eye Cream, £16.99
This eye cream perks up tired eyes in an instant. Containing a whammy of ingredients to cosset and treat the skin under eyes while reducing the appearance of wrinkles, the ribbons of reflective pigments act as tiny illuminators that’ll help to lift dark circles.
Olay available at Boots | £16.99
11. Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream, £80
Omorovicza's Reviving Eye Cream is cooling and refreshing. With a fresh smell of cucumber, one rice-sized grain will leave sleepy peepers de-puffed and brighter - and give them a hydration boost. A real must-have for those mornings where your eyes just don't want to wake up - and also ideal for oily skin as it's non-greasy. Follow with a foundation for oily skin for a grease-free complexion.
Available at John Lewis | £80
13. Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, £31
Clinique's amazing Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector not only conceals the appearance of dark circles but treats them over time, too - which is precisely why it picked up the Best Treatment For Dark Circles gong at our 2016 Best Beauty Buys. 15 years in the making, the corrector lightens the entire eye area and helps minimise the appearance of the darkness as a result of a number of factors including stress, age, dehydration, poor circulation and fatigue.
Clinique available at lookfantastic | £31
14. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum, £44
Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum is worth paying attention to. Inspired by groundbreaking DNA research, the new formula is hugely hydrating, intensely moisturising and ultra-smoothing. It improves the appearance of environmental damage and leaves the eye area looking more youthful and luminous.
Estee Lauder available at Fabled | £44
15. Origins A Perfect World SPF 20 Age-Defense Eye Cream with White Tea, £27
Using an SPF is key in fighting premature ageing. The mineral SPF 20 in this will ward off damage, while the oil-free formula also bolsters the health of the skin around the eye thanks to Edelweiss flower, which will strengthen and protect the delicate area around eyes.
Available at John Lewis | £27
16. Zelens Triple-Action Advanced Eye Cream, £75
17. La Mer The Illuminating Eye Gel, £110
The ultimate morning eye fix, this blend of strengthening and illuminating marine-sourced extracts act like an instant pick-me-up, and will smooth, soothe and tighten.
Available at John Lewis | £110
18. Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream, £85
Containing diamond dust for instantly wide-awake eyes, this organic eye cream is among the best if you want both an instant fix and firmer, less puffy eyes over time.
Available at Cult Beauty | £85
20. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Eye Recovery
Containing firming peptides and plumping hyaluronic acid, this silky eye serum helps to tackle lines and really ups hydration.
Available at Look Fantastic | £44
21. Jurlique Nutri-Define Eye Contour Balm
This organic brand are devoted to harnessing the most powerful skin ingredients in nature, with this cream containing rosemary, horseradish and peppermint to strengthen, hydrate, and encourage drainage.
Available at Look Fantastic | £52
24. Romilly Wilde Eye Believe Eye Serum, £75
Containing pomegranate and sea chamomile, this soothing, lightweight eye serum will reduce wrinkles, boost elasticity, and slightly tighten the skin around eyes.
Available at Romilly Wilde | £75