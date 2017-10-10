Best Dark Lipsticks: 10 Vampy Shades For A High Fashion Pout

We try not to take it as a general rule, but if Kendall says dark lipstick is in, then we're on board. Here's our pick of the best dark lipsticks for the ultimate vampy pout...
We’re obsessed with finding the ultimate edit of best dark lipsticks. Like, it’s getting a little unhealthy. Ever since Kendall walked down that Dior runway working a moody, broody almost black lipstick, we’ve been totally on board with the dark lipstick hype.
From burgundy and bordeaux to cherry, blackberry and even dark brown, there’s a dark lipstick for everyone. And we know what you’re thinking and, yes, you totally can pull off uber dark lipstick. No, it might not be for everyday or wearing to your Monday morning catch up conference, but swap out your regular red for one of these dark lipsticks and you’ve got an instant desk-to-drinks makeup update. And, trust, your friends will be totes jealous that you’re cool enough to work such a statement pout.
Let’s face it, if Kendall and Dior say dark lipstick is in, then we’re fully on board. The easiest nod to this season’s nu-goth vibe (because tbh we won’t be working crazy pale skin and panda eyes thank you very much) a dark lipstick transforms your daytime makeup into instantly edgy AF awesomeness. Yes, that’s a thing.
From Charlotte Tilbury’s blackberry lipstick perfect for beginners to Anna Sui’s slightly bolder glittery black star shape shade, we’ve found the best dark lipsticks there is. Whatever your skin tone, there’s one to suit you. Working porcelain skin? Go for a blue toned purple shade. Olive skin or darker? A warm dark brown looks way casual or amp it up with an almost black shade for extra drama.
It’s time to get your vamp on and check out our edit of the best dark lipsticks you need to get your hands on.
1. Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Eton Moi
The most luxe lipstick we’ve ever come across, this super pigmented plum shade is the ultimate self-indulgent investment.
Christian Louboutin | £65
2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Va Va Violet
A creamy texture, ultra dark pigment, and totally affordable.
Revlon | £6
3. & Other Stories Demi Matt Lip Colour in Mistral Currant
The clues in the name with this one, a matte meets creamy texture, this packs a punch of pigment without drying lips (shea butter you dream).
& Other Stories | £12
4. Anna Sui Sparkly Star Lipstick in Glitter Black
When it comes to dark lipstick it doesn’t get much darker than this. Glittery and black, this is the ultimate statement lip (and totally smells likes roses).
Anna Sui | £23
5. NARS Audacious Lipstick in Bette, £24
The perfect Bordeaux shade lipstick, this is the chic way to do red wine lips.
Nars | £24
6. Lipstick Queen Bete Noire Lipstick in Possessed Sheer
The fruitiest lipstick we’ve come across, this black cherry-meets-blackberry shade contains 10% pigment for a sheer wash of color. Think subtle, ice lolly stained lips.
Lipstick Queen | £28
7. Tom Ford Ultra-Rich Lip Colour in Purple Noon
High shine, full coverage colour meets a moisturising balm-like texture all encased in some serious lipstick bling. We’ll be reapplying regularly just to show it off. Soz not soz.
Tom Ford | £39
8. Illamasqua Colour-Intense Lipstick in Kontrol
Not one for the wallflowers out there, this almost black indigo shade transforms anyone into an instant boss/bond villain/edgy AF girl crush (delete as appropriate).
Illamasqua | £20
9. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Hel’s Bells, £23
Inspired by a different celebrity for each shade, Hel’s Bells encapsulates actress Helena Bonham Carter’s “quintessentially quirky style”. On the lighter side of dark lipsticks, think of this as a dark lipstick for beginners.
Charlotte Tilbury | £23
10. New Look Matte Finish Lipstick in Dark Burgundy, £3.99
If you want a lipstick that’s bang on trend and an absolute bargain this dark brown shade is the one. Swap your dark red for this chocolate brown on a night out and make KJ jealous.