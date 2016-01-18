Best Cream Blushers: How To Nail That Peachy Glow

Cream blushers can sometimes get a bad rep for looking a little bit Aunt Sally, but here at InStyle HQ we can't get enough of them. The easiest way to get your glow on, we've found the best cream blushers to add instant radiance in just one swipe...

Cream blushers can sometimes get a bad rep for looking a little bit Aunt Sally, but here at InStyle HQ we can't get enough of them. The easiest way to get your glow on, we've found the best cream blushers to add instant radiance in just one swipe.

From beauty heavyweights MAC and Laura Mercier to our face high street brands Topshop and & Other Stories, not to mention Clinique's legendary Chubby Stick, there's a cream blusher for everyone. And to find out which shade will flatter your skin tone the most, the Beauty Editors over at Powder are giving out free blusher recommendations...

Whether you're after a peachy glow or a light pastel pink summer flush, there's no better (or easier) way to nail 'I just woke up like this' skin than a sweep of super creamy blush.

So go on, be cheeky...