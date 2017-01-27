Best Contouring Makeup: 24 Ways To Bag Sculpted Cheekbones

Contouring makeup is still one of the hottest beauty crazes RN thanks to sculpted celebs Sienna Miller and of course, the Kardashians. Buff your way to perfectly defined cheekbones with our pick of the best...

Contouring - it's still such a major beauty buzzword and our latest face-based obsession. We'll be honest, we would love to have Sienna's cheekbones but realistically, it's not going to happen any time soon. That's where contouring comes in.

Yes, Kim K may have brought the face-sculpting technique to the masses but contouring isn't just about looking like the latest addition to the Kardashian clan or be totally caked in makeup. With the ability to bring light, structure and definition to your face, contouring is the easiest way to update your beauty routine and instantly transform your face with just two products. Yup, we said two.

With just a bronzer and highlighter in your hand, perfectly sculpted cheekbones are within your reach. Ok, there's a few other amazing products out there that can help you along as well, but these duo bad boys are a great starting point. If you're in need of a contouring crash course, we've got everything you need to know about how to contour, too.

It’s totally personal preference when it comes to choosing between a stick, cream or powder to emphasise that structure. A powder tends to be more subtle and blendable if you want a more natural look, whereas a stick will give you a much stronger definition and be slightly heavier on the face.

Now that so many brands have jumped on the band wagon you’re probably left wondering which products are actually the best? Fear not, we’ve done the digging for you to find you those that are worth shelling out for. Here’s a brief low down…

When it comes to best bargain, we recommend the new high street brand NYX with their ‘Cream Contour Palette’ which, at only £12.50 is a really great product for your money. The three silky shades blend well together to illuminate and build shadow without being too heavy. If you want to achieve that true professional finish and don’t mind splashing the extra cash then Tom Ford’s ‘Shade & Illuminate’ is your best option. The highlighter especially is a favourite with makeup artists for its flawless dewy finish whilst the darker shade will blend to be almost invisible to the naked eye.

And it doesn’t end there… click through the gallery below for our full round up of the 24 best contouring products to buy now

Get sculpting!

