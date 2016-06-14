10 Multi-Tasking CC Creams For 100% Perfect Skin

CC creams are the industry's answer to the needs of our world-weary skin. From a CC cream that corrects redness to one that brightens the complexion, these multi-tasking formulas are a must and we've rounded up the best 10...

CC creams are the industry's answer to the needs of our world-weary skin. With these wonder creams taking over the beauty world, nearly overtaking BB creams as the beauty industry's most sought-after product, we’ve tried and tested the best and found the top 10.

Firstly, what is CC cream? Contrary to popular belief, they’re not the same as a BB cream. While the latter stands for ‘blemish balm’ or ‘beauty balm’, CC stands for Colour Control, Colour Correction or Complexion Corrector - depending on which brand you opt for.

Like BB creams they boost skincare properties, provide SPF protection, tackle the signs of ageing and keep skin hydrated and moisturised. Like a multi-purpose tinted moisturiser, but with a thinner, lighter formula and the added benefit of colour-correcting technology. Why CC creams are particularly great is, as well as covering or correcting any less than a perfect skin tone, they can reduce dark spots and redness, and actually brighten the complexion.

Where BB creams are like a light foundation with skincare benefits, you can choose a CC cream that addresses your individual needs. Unsurprisingly, they are a real game-changer. In the past the prospect of barely there make-up filled us with fear, but now it’s an actual possibility and perfect for the hot summer months as the texture is lighter on the skin.

This season, natural-look skin was big on the catwalks so CC creams are bigger than ever – because, what do you need to feel comfortable with a barely-there complexions? To sort out your skin woes. Models at Marc Jacobs went literally make-up free, but you can work the trend without being so 100%. Go for a dewy, fresh-faced finish with a CC cream. Complete the look with a tinted lipbalm.

From Bourjois CC Cream to L'Oreal CC Cream, check out InStyle's round-up of the 10 best formulas and find one perfect for you...

