Faux A Dreamy Glow With Our Pick Of The Best Bronzers

Bronzers can lighten and brighten your skin tone, as well as giving you a gorgeous glow all-year-round. Check out our favs to keep your complexion looking perky as we move into autumn...

Bronzer means that whatever the weather, there's no reason to give up on a natural-looking tan. Whether you're a dab hand with a bronzing powder or a serious tan-o-phobe, a light sweep can take your complexion from 'meh', to glowing and gorgeous. They're the must-have product for summer and winter, and are surprisingly versatile too, giving you anything from a just-been-on-holiday look to Bella Hadid levels of definition.

It's pretty easy to get carried away on the bronzing front, though. Ever swiped something terracotta-coloured under your cheekbones and accidentally become a Tangoed mess? Or gone overboard on the shimmer front and rocked the sweaty, not sexy, look? Believe us, we've all been there. Follow these foolproof steps, and you'll start getting used all the enquiries about your (nonexistant) holiday...

Pick the right finish. As a general rule, warm, shimmery types are best reserved for illuminating and creating a holiday-esque glow, whereas anything matte and cooler in tone are meant to chisel and contour.

Strategically apply. Save the sparkle for the high points of your face (read: across cheekbones, bridge of nose, chin and across eyelids) to lend a warm radiance to the skin. For subtle definition, sweep your matte bronzer in a 3-shape from your temples, under cheekbones, and across the eyelids and jawline, plus along the sides of your nose if you like. Oh, and make sure not to load your brush up with too much product; start subtly, then build it up.

Colour match. Pick something the colour of your chest and arms for the subtlest bronze factor - or go two shades darker for added drama - and then decide how cool or warm you want to go, depending on the desired effect. Want to fake bone structure to rival Angelina's? Opt for a bronzer that mimics the shade of the shadows of your face, and you'll find your perfect match. Need to inject a bit of life into your skin? Venture into warmer territory with a brown-based bronze, and avoid the orange at all costs. Find the best bronzer for your skin tone with this match-making bronzer quiz.

Play with formulas. Powder isn't everything - in fact, it can get seriously streaky when applied over moist foundation. Try a liquid or cream bronzer like Benefit's - it'll blend like a dream, sink right into your skin, and give a more believable dose of shimmer.

We've tried and tested the best bronzers and picked the best; from the old classics to the best bronzers of the year. There's industry-approved favourites like Benefit's Hoola, now in liquid form, and NARS Laguna, as well as Rimmel's Kate Sculpting Palette for contouring. Prepare to meet your perfect match...