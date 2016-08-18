Best Beauty Tools That'll Change Your Life

Makeup tools are forever our beauty bag lifesavers with everything from eyebrow trimmers to elephant shaped nail scissors (yes, really) coming to our rescue when we need to look preened to perfection. Whatever your routine, find the tools to make it that little bit easier with our pick of the best...

Beauty tools are forever our makeup bag lifesavers with everything from eyebrow trimmers to elephant shaped nail scissors (yes, really) coming to our rescue when we need to look preened to perfection.

They say a bad workman blames his tools, so why not avoid those Monday morning beauty disasters by equipping yourself with the best brushes, tweezers, sponges and curlers to get you looking picture perfect 24/7.

Unruly eyebrows getting you down? Tweezerman's leopard print eyebrow tweezers are super precise and snazzy to boot. Eyes needing a little lift? Japonesque's heated eyelash curlers are the quickest way to add an instant flirty flutter. No idea how to apply your foundation? The now legendary pink sponge beauty blender makes foundation application a breeze.

And it's not just your makeup getting a technical overhaul, it's all about updating your skincare routine as well. Forget old flannels, Clarisonic's face-exfoliating brush is the latest way to nail flawless skin (and it's pink!).

So whatever your routine, find the tools to make it that little bit easier (and stay in bed a little bit longer) with our pick of the best beauty tools...