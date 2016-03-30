10 Ways To Channel Your Inner 90s Girl

Drew Barrymore brown lip and Jennifer Aniston lob, anyone? Yes, you can rework the major 90s trends in 2016...

Noveau 90s is totally a thing right now. We're ALL over the choker and brown lip combo that Mossy worked back in '93 that's oh-so-now.

Take your beauty inspo from the decade of cool. Throw on your Helmut Lang sweater and All Saints album and go back to the 90s with our ten beauty hacks. You're welcome.

1. Forget Mark Wahlberg in Calvins. The 90s girl had an endless love affair with brown lips. Drew Barrymore is our lipstick muse. Go mocha with Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème in J’Adore, £24.

‘The rest of the makeup should be soft and subdued so the look doesn't appear too goth or grunge,’ advises Gilbert Soliz, global make-up artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

2. Feeling Courtney Love grunge? Stila’s Kajal Eye Liner in Onyx, £12, smudges effortlessly for the ultimate slept-in-after-a-Nirvana-concert look.

3. Get skin straight out of a 90s Peter Lindbergh photo, aka the inspiration behind DKNY’s SS16 make-up. Try L’Oreal Paris Infallible Sculpt Palette, £9.99, for bone structure to rival Linda, Christy and Kate.

4. When it comes to lips, make it matte - minus the retro powder. Smooth Smashbox’s Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer, £18, over your 90s tone lipstick.

5. The haircut that defined the decade? ‘The Rachel’ c/o Jennifer Aniston’s iconic lob. “The modern day Rachel is the same length but those chunky layers have been updated with a choppy, messy texture,” says George Northwood, InStyle’s resident hair guru.

6. Skip the frosted blue shadow trend. Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen in Cobalt Blue, £12, is 90s, minimalist style.

7. Join the 90s fragrance party with a 2016 nod to cult classics. Tommy Girl or Dewberry addict, anyone? Channel the White Musk mood in the coolest way possible with classic Marc Jacobs Women EDP, £82 for 100ml.

8. Meet the blue rinse that channels the decade’s obsession with denim. Adam Reed and L’Oréal Professionnel have launched a ‘Denim for Hair’ menu. Think stonewash, indigo and midnight ink jean hues that look even dreamier when they fade in the wash.

9. Brows came super-skinny in the 90s. Your muse? Gwen Stefani circa No Doubt (minus the embellishment). Draw yours on lean and mean with an ultra-slim pencil for precision. We love High Definition Browtec, £16.

10. Sharing is caring. The 90s was all about clean, crisp fragrances for him and her. Coordinate custody of CK2, £53 for 100ml, Calvin Klein’s latest gender-neutral juice.

WATCH: How To Get The 90s Brown Lip