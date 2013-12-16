X Factor Exclusive: Winner Sam Bailey Reveals Her Best Backstage Beauty Lessons

X Factor winner Sam Bailey tells us the best beauty secrets she's picked up backstage...

X Factor’s Sam Bailey is the first to admit how far she’s come during her time on the ITV show, having made the swift transition from Prison Officer to 2013 winner throughout ten live shows.

Talking exclusively to InStyle backstage at Wembley Arena, the mum-of-two revealed her newfound penchant for hair and beauty.

Sat alongside X Factor make-up artist Julia Carta, Sam told us: ‘I’ve picked up some really good tips from Julia, and I’m learning how to do my own make-up.

‘Some great tips about your eyebrows, in particular, and where the arch should be on your eyebrow, and how to measure them.

‘Contouring as well – contour underneath the cheekbone and highlight the top of the cheekbone, it works with the light and makes it look like you’ve got a massively sculpted face.’

Gaining just as much praise from X Factor’s resident hairdresser Jamie Stevens, who told us: ‘Sam has been incredible. This is my third year and it’s definitely been the most un-diva group.’

And it seems Sam’s just as big a hit in the wardrobe department, as X Factor’s fashion man Frank Strachan dishes the details on his recent shopping trip with the down-to-earth winner.

‘Sam loves the high-street. We went shopping this week and we went into Wallis, Dorothy Perkins – she got loads of amazing sweaters in Dorothy Perkins – and she wears loads of River Island as well.’

By Jessica Bridgeman

