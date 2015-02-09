Why Patricia Arquette Is Our Beauty Icon

With a BAFTA under her belt for her brilliantly executed role in ‘Boyhood’, we pay homage to the irrepressible Patricia Arquette and her character from the film True Romance that first made us fall in love with her back in 1992.

SWEET ALABAMA

She was that disarming cocktail of bubblegum sweet with a killer cleavage, platinum hair and a fierce red lip. Essentially Alabama Whitman, played by a then 24 year old Patricia Arquette, was the bad girl you never wanted your boyfriend to meet.

Tarantino heroines aren’t exactly known for their wallflower demeanors and Quentin’s gun-toting ingénue with a penchant for pastel is no exception.

When True Romance exploded onto the movie screens in 1992 it served up the kind of in-your-face sexy, gun-toting heroine Quentin Tarantino’s fans have come to adore. Forget Christian Slater and Brad Pitt, it was the breathy Patricia Arquette who stole the show as Alabama, the Tallahassee-born call-girl in electric blue bras, cow-print minis and coloured Wayfarers. From that iconic home-bleached hair to the scarlet mouth, everything about her said goddess born on the wrong side of the tracks.

ANGEL WINGS

“Tony Scott [the director] was such an amazing human being,” says Ron Scott, the lead hairstylist on the film. “I remember him referencing a Florida mobile home prostitute and we came up with what Patricia referred to as ‘angel wings’. From the first scene in the movie theatre we then had to make her hair deteriorate throughout the film which I did with wetting solution using wax to keep the fake blood from staining her hair.” Fast forward a couple of decades and rooty, trailer-trash (aka ‘cool girl’) hair is all the rage. “Tony wanted Alabama to look like a brassy blonde with roots so I hand-painted roots in to make her look cheaper although it was hard to make Patricia look bad.” But rather than reaching for the bleach, we suggest enhancing your parting with a spritz of hair powder one shade darker than your natural hue.

Try: Charles Worthington’s Instant Root Concealer, £9.99

HOT LIPS

Red is the femme fatale’s weapon of choice although Alabama’s pout-iculars skirt the fine line between sexy and Americana trashy. “Tony [Scott] and I had a long working relationship and friendship so we could almost read eachother’s minds,” says make-up maestro on the film Ellen Wong. “He gave me a key adjective; “raphaelite” and I took it from there. Both Tony and I share a love of red lipstick to add punctuation to the delivery of words but apart from this velvety pop of colour, I kept the rest of the makeup feeling soft and luminous (imperceptible blush buffed into a sheer foundation with a wash of neutral eyeshadow) to enhance her innocent sweetness.”

Try Tom Ford Matte Lipstick in Ruby Rush, £37, By Terry Terribly Rose de Rose blush, £72, bareMinerals BARESKIN Foundation, £26.