Wedding Beauty: The Countdown To Your Big Day

You've got the dress, you've got the groom but now it's time to get the look. Nail those wedding photos and get yourself looking picture perfect with our beauty countdown to the big day…

Wedding beauty - it's always going to be top of our list for the big day. And let's face it, those wedding photos last a lifetime, so it's fair enough that you want to look your absolute best. Forget the last minute fake tan panic, mark your calendar with our dates for your bridal beauty prep months, weeks and hours before walking down the aisle.

6 Months To Go

A healthy glow is essential for every envy-inducing bride. And that starts at home. Wash your face twice a day with a mild to deep cleanser, use a fruit-enzyme exfoliator twice a week (we love Jurlique's), kill two birds with one stone and use a brightening serum enriched with SPF like Supergoop's City Suncreen Serum everyday before applying an anti-ageing moisturiser every night. It sounds like a lot but trust us, you probably do most of it already and your skin will definitely thank you for your added attention.

5 Months To Go

If flowing locks are the order of the day, you're gonna want to start growing your hair now. Bear in mind hair grows about half an inch per month so let your hairdresser know you don't want it all off! This is also the time to start adding highlights into your hair if you fancy a change for the big day. Whilst your at the hairdressers, get a consultation for how you want your hair looking on the day. A cheeky pic of your dress and headpiece, if you're wearing one, means you can really get across exactly how you want your hair to look.

4 Months To Go

It's time to schedule in a series of facials, after all, there's going to be a lot of people looking at you. Debbie Thomas' DNA Ultimate Laser Resurfacing treatment is the facial to get your hands on. Loved by Downton's Laura Carmichael, Debbie's bespoke service uses a non-invasive laser reducing signs of ageing and boosting skin. Her advice? 'Start having laser therapy as soon as possible, it can take months to get your skin in good condition if you have problem skin. When you are trying new treatments or products you want to give yourself plenty of time to make sure your skin will respond well to the treatment or product, that way, if you have a bad reaction, then there is plenty of time for recovery and to look at other options. Firstly book a consultation, talking to a professional will give you a chance to ask lots of questions specific to your skin. If you only need to boost your skin, for radiance I would start treatments 2-4 months before. If you are treating problem skin like acne, then you may need to look at having laser therapy and peels, so start 4-6 months before the date.'

1 Month To Go

There's nothing worse than having your makeup done and absolutely hating it. And then imagine that on your wedding day. No thank you! A trial run means awkward situations are a thing of the past. Our advice? Aim to look like yourself but a little bit better - defined eyebrows, lashes and lips with glowing skin is a classic bridal look that won't age in photos. This is also the time to test your spray tan. Experiment with shades and alter how dark or light you want it so you're ready for the final bronze a few days before saying 'I do'.

5 Days To Go

Time for last minute preening. Think final spray tan (doing this five days ahead will give it time to fade slightly for a more natural glow), and a bikini wax ready for escaping on holiday as soon as the last drunken uncle leaves the reception.

The Day Before

If you're opting for an elaborate updo, you ideally want day old dirty hair. Washing the day before means you won't end up with squeaky clean hair that loses its shape. Now, grab the girls and treat yourself to a mani and pedi for the final touches. A blush or nude nail varnish is a classic way to compliment a white dress without clashing with the bouquet. Our fave? Essie's best selling Ballet Slippers is a timeless pale pink you'll wear over and over again. Keep your manicure for honeymoon and opt for gel nails that last up to two weeks.

On The Day

You look beautiful so stop worrying what you look like and enjoy marrying the love of your life, non?