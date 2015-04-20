WATCH: You Can Do Prada’s Graphic Eyeliner

Forget surgery, this season’s most uplifting eye trend is more like make-up Botox. Beauty Director Cassie Steer shows us how it’s done...

Get ready to walk the line as eyeliner is HUGE for SS15 – literally and figuratively. We’re talking flicks as steep as they are sharp going from feline to fierce with every millimetre they ascend – afterall, it’s all about the angles.

At Givenchy, make-up maestro Pat McGrath explained that Riccardo Tisci (the designer behind the brand) “wanted the girls to look angry,” and angry they did with a hugely exaggerated taupe flick that started on the nose and finished somewhere towards the hairline.

Meanwhile, over at Prada, McGrath continued with the subversive theme focusing her efforts on the ‘super exaggerated couture wings” which she said were a nod to the past but made more modern and rebellious by “raising them really high.” Instyle’s very own Cassie Steer decided to get in line and brave the trend with her easy-to-follow how-to vid.

Her pick of the eyeliner crop?

Best Liquid: Max Factor Masterpiece Glide & Define Liquid Eyeliner, £6.99

Best Gel: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, £18 – Gives an effect inbetween a pencil and a pen, I love how budge-proof the formula is.

Best Pencil: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eyepencil, £15.50 – Hands-down my favourite kohl for everyday. Used really sharp it creates a graphic line that glides over the skin without dragging but can also be easily smudged for sexier smoky looks.

Best drama: MAC Chromagraphic Pencil in Black Black, £14 - One of the most intense black pencils on the market. Perfect for creating high intensity looks.

Best Waterproof: Benefit They’re Real! Push Up Liner, £18.50 – (Almost) foolproof thanks to the lash-hugging nib, this liquid liner stays put through anything life throws at it.

By Cassie Steer