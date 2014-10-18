VIDEO: Volumise Your Hair With The Easy Tip Victoria Beckham's Stylist Swears By

Want to give your tresses the ultimate volume-boost? It all starts in the shower...

There's no question about it; nobody wants limp and bounce-less hair but, unless you've got daily access to a super-stylist, it can be very difficult to recreate the volumised 'dos of your favourite celebs. That was until Victoria Beckham's very own stylist Ken Paves let us in on the ultimate trick to achieving those fuller tresses.

You'd be forgiven for expecting us to lead you to an extensive list of the loose powders, dry mist sprays and masks you need to DIY some volume. That, we're pleased to say, is not the case...

In fact, all you need to get started are the items you use in your daily shower routine; plain and simple shampoo and conditioner.

As explained by Ken in our exclusive how-to video above, the secret to creating more volume all boils down to how you apply your hair products. Kicking things of with shampoo, he reveals you should only apply the lotion on the roots to the mid-lengths of your hair rather than coating the full length.

Then - once you've rinsed all of the shampoo out - instead of completely glazing your hair with the conditioner, you should only apply it to the ends; this will stop the conditioning balm from weighing down the top half of your tresses but will give the ends the gloss and shine you need for a professional finish. Clever, huh?

We don't know about you but we're totally giving this a try before we head out tonight. In the meantime, get some volume-inspro from some of the best-ever full 'dos below...

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's Golden Tousled Locks

Kerry Washington's Ultra-Glossy Ringlets

Kim Sears' Faultless Blow-Dry

Victoria Beckham's Long Length Tresses

Zooey Deschanel's Bouncy Brunette 'Do

Brigitte Bardot's Sexy Bed-Head Hair

By Maxine Eggenberger

@MaxFashWriter