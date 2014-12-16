VIDEO: Master Your Christmas Nails Like A Pro

We've sweet-talked our friends at Ciaté to bring you a series of exclusive Christmas nail how-to videos that are guaranteed to get you in the festive mood. Welcomes...

That's right ladies; the big Christmas countdown is officially on and with only nine days to go until the big 25th, there's still plenty of time to get in on the festive spirit. Now, you may WANT to wear your OTT, bell-ringing, light-twinkling jumper non-stop until then but, lets face it; it'll earn you some bizarre stares around the office on any day other than your Christmas party.

Tinsel-adorned earrings aren't much better and there's always going to be someone that complains about Christmas songs being played in the workplace. Grr...

So, that leaves you with pretty well one option; a Christmas-worthy mani and yes, we've got you covered.

We've sweet-talked our friends over at Ciaté to bring you a range of exclusive Christmas nail how-to videos that'll look just as chic for your Xmas party as they will on Christmas Day itself and New Year's Eve to boot.

First in the series is this baby pink set complete with 3D-pearl accents. Beaut, huh? And you can recreate it for yourself in two simple steps with these Ciaté products...

Strawberry Milkshake Polish, £9, Ciaté

Girl With A Pearl 3D Art, £13.50, Ciaté

We recommend styling your outfit with winter whites and pastel tones to keep up with the sugarplum feel of this girly mani.

Oh, and don't forget to check back tomorrow to see the next addition in our mini mani advent calendar...