Video: How To Revive Dry Hair

Need to inject some moisture and shine into your life? We've got a hair expert who knows how...

After the summer months when, hopefully, you spent some time sunning yourself by the pool or swimming in the sea, your hair is probably long overdue an injection of moisture.

Similarly, as the cold weather approaches, and the central heating gets ramped up, your hair is no doubt going to go the same way as your skin: dry.

And if you're anything like the InStyle team, then you probably spend far too much time than is necessary thinking about the glossy manes belonging to the likes of Olivia Palermo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Miranda Kerr et al and wondering why you don't have such effortless smooth locks. Life's unfair, right?

If you don't have the time, or money, to spend every day in the hairdresser (because, believe it or not, those celebs didn't just #wakeuplikethis), then we have the perfect quick fix for you – just watch our short video and take Syd Hayes' handy advice. As the UK ambassador for L'Oreal, he knows what he's talking about.

