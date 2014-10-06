Video: How To Remove Glitter Nail Polish With Ease

The days of scrubbing your fingers raw trying get off your glam glitter nail polish before heading to the office on Monday are now a thing of the past thanks to this seriously savvy tip...

You know it's the weekend when you make it home on a Friday evening and you're already prepping yourself for the glam times ahead.

Practically as much as a Saturday night staple as your LBD is a glitter manicure and boy do we love them. Whether you go for subtle gold or all-out with a bright pink or blue, nothing gets you in a party mood quite like bling talons.

However, as Sunday creeps in and you start to get the Monday-morning fear, it dawns on you that glitter nail polish isn't exactly office-appropriate. Queue a night spend trying to get the glitter off of your nails and before you know it, that's the weekend over.

The good news? We've got the solution to removing your glitter nail polish with ease thanks to this handy how-to video. We asked celebrity manicurist Kim Treacy for her advise on how to swiftly get rid of it and, while her suggestion may surprise you, we've tested it for ourselves and can report back that it actually works.

Check out the video above for the ultimate trick to remove your glitter nail polish and check out the other amazing videos from our Best Advice We've Ever Heard beauty series right here...

By Maxine Eggenberger