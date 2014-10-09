Video: How To Refresh Your Make-Up In A Flash

Take your beauty look from day to night in seconds with this one key industry trick...

We don't know about you but there's nothing we grudge more than having to start our make-up all over again when we just wanted to freshen it up for a last-minute dinner or when time's just not on our side. Little did we know that there is a quick and super-easy solution...

We asked one of our tried and tested make-up guru's Annabel Callum for her ultimate tip on refreshing your look when you've only got a couple of minutes to spare and her suggestion does the trick and then some.

Annabel recommends to apply a spray toner all over your complexion and then let it sink it. Once the moisture has been absorbed, you can directly apply your make-up on top as normal to build up the elements of your look you needed to touch up.

Yep, this simple solution means you'll never be late for a catch-up again. Well, not because of your make-up, anyway...

Check out the video above for the ultimate trick to refresh your make-up and be sure to peruse the other amazing videos from our Best Advice We've Ever Heard beauty series right here...

By Maxine Eggenberger