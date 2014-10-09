Video: How To Refresh Your Make-Up In A Flash

We don't know about you but there's nothing we grudge more than having to start our make-up all over again when we just wanted to freshen it up for a last-minute dinner or when time's just not on our side. Little did we know that there is a quick and super-easy solution...
We asked one of our tried and tested make-up guru's Annabel Callum for her ultimate tip on refreshing your look when you've only got a couple of minutes to spare and her suggestion does the trick and then some.
Annabel recommends to apply a spray toner all over your complexion and then let it sink it. Once the moisture has been absorbed, you can directly apply your make-up on top as normal to build up the elements of your look you needed to touch up.
Yep, this simple solution means you'll never be late for a catch-up again. Well, not because of your make-up, anyway...
Check out the video above for the ultimate trick to refresh your make-up