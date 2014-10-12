Video: How To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger

Want eyes as big as saucers? Watch make-up master Caroline Barnes show you how to fake naturally big eyes

When it comes to facial features, is there anything more arresting than a pair of huge, saucer-like eyes? We reckon not.

After flawless skin, having a bigger pair of peepers is definitely at the top of our most-wanted list.

If you haven't got huge doll-like eyes, and you're still looking for a way to make your eyes look that little bit larger, then there's one product you need to look to: mascara.

Make-up master Caroline Barnes has shared her trick on faking naturally bigger eyes, and all you need is a decent mascara.

Watch the video to discover her top tip, and for all of our bratty advice and how-tos, head this way…