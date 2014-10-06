Video: How To Get Better Skin

Ever wondered how to get better skin without budget-breaking products and treatments? Actress Jenna Colman told us her totally doable secrets to a picture perfect complexion, and it was the best advice we've ever heard...

We all want better skin. Whether its breakouts, excess oil or dry patches we suffer from, we're always on the lookout for a remedy without splashing out on expensive creams, gels and treatments.

We're always ready to hear someone else's advice, and luckily for us, we got the insider info from Dr Who actress Jenna Colman on how she gets her camera-ready complexion. This isn't about foundations: we want to get better skin for a smoother and healthier canvas for our primer or (gasp) so we can even go make-up-free.

The surprising bit? Her skin secrets are totally doable, for everyone, on every budget.

Watch our video and find out what we should be doing and what we should be eating to look your picture-perfect best...

