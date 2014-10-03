Video: How To Ace Your Eyeliner Every Single Time

Say goodbye to spending hours in front of the mirror perfecting your eyeliner flicks; we've got the inside track on how to get perfectly symmetrical eyeliner, with some of the best beauty advice we've ever heard...

Ever wondered how Alexa Chung or Taylor Swift manage to get their eyeliner so darn perfect? A make-up artist aside, there's one quick trick that your need to add to your beauty repertoire, pronto.

We asked our make-up artist pal, Lynsey Alexander, to give us her ultimate advice on how to get your lined flicks completely symmetrical, and it may surprise you to learn that it's not the application that counts - it's all about what you take away...

As she explains in our exclusive video, she dampens some cotton buds and uses them to sculpt and perfect her already applied liner. Yep, it's really as simple as that. The big question is, why have we never thought of this before?

Sometimes it's the easiest, though not always obvious, beauty tricks and industry hacks that will not only make your morning routine go 100% more swiftly, but will leave you looking and feeling beautiful.

If shaving precious minutes off of your getting-ready best-time sounds appealing, then you'll definitely want to take a look at our Best Advice We've Ever Heard page, right here. We'll be adding more amazing make-up and beauty how-to videos packed full of handy tips that you can actually do for yourselves on a daily basis. You might want to bookmark it...

By Maxine Eggenberger