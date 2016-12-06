These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is Having a Moment

Usually blue eye makeup conjures up images of an ‘80s movie’s prom scene or the first eyeshadow pot you stashed in your Caboodle. However, when the vivid shade is done right, prepare to be on the receiving end of a number of compliments on your makeup.

Whether you love a smoky eye, or go for a less-is-more approach, the sky is the limit when it comes to possibilities on how to wear the statement-making hue. And it seems that celebrities aren’t afraid of the once intimidating makeup colour. Here, we have three easy celebrity blue eye makeup looks that can easily be taken from your social media feeds, to offline in the real world.

1. Olivia Munn

Consider Olivia Munn’s sapphire blue liner as a prime example that some beauty rules are meant to be broken. The actress’ thick stroke of color on her under-eye not only matches her pussy-bow blouse, it creates just as an intense of an effect as bold shadow all over lids. To keep her eyes the focal point, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta kept the rest of Munn’s makeup minimal, including a matte nude lip.

2. Emily Ratajkowski

It was hard to look away from the red carpet fashion at the 2016 Emmy Awards, but we can’t stop thinking about Emily Ratajkowski’s edgy cerulean smoky eye. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo lined the actress’ lids using LORAC Front of the Line PRO Eye Pencil in Navy and Aqua, and used the blue shades in LORAC’s Pro Palettes 2 and 3 to create the vibrant, smoky effect.

3. Marion Cotillard

For a more subtle approach, take a cue from Marion Cotillard’s precise strokes of steel blue liner on top and bottom eyelids. Since the line is so close to the actual eye, stick with a smooth, creamy pencil that won’t look too harsh like Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Midnight Paris, £19.

This awesome story was written by Erin Lukas and first appeared on InStyle.com

