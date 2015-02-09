The 10 Best BAFTA 2015 Beauty Looks

From Amy Adams' glossy mane to Lea Seydoux's statement lip, these are our winners in the beauty category from last night's BAFTAs

Best Sleek Style – Laura Haddock

Laura Haddock looked half bride, half Disney princess in that tulle number, and she got her hair spot on too, slicking it back from her face in a centre parting.

Best Waves: Kiera Knightley

As well as sporting that unmistakable pregnancy glow, Keira Knightley wowed with soft romantic waves – the perfect complement to her tulle Giambattista Valli gown.

Best Smokey Eye: Reese Witherspoon

Reece was turning heads left, right and centre in that skin tight Stella McCartney number, and she came up trumps in the beauty stakes too, with a soft smoky eye and sunkissed skin.

Best Bob – Rosamund Pike

In a departure from her usual poker straight bob, Rosamund has hit the tongs and gone for a tousled wavy finish – maybe she took inspiration from Sienna Miller’s look at the Golden Globes?

Best Fringe – Felicity Jones

The Brit actress everyone’s talking about (and our March cover star) may have missed out on the Leading Actress award to Julianne Moore, but we reckon she was sporting an award-wining hair do with that side swept, textured fringe.

Best 70s Look – Julianne Moore

That jaw-dropping red Tom Ford dress, seventies waves and enormous diamond earring made Julianne Moore’s look one of the most memorable of the night.

Best Polished Do – Amy Adams

Bravo to Amy Adams, whose super glossy auburn mane was straightened to perfection without a hair out of place.

Best Power Pout – Lea Seydoux

Lea Seydoux always makes brave fashion choices on the red carpet, and it was no different at last night’s awards where she wore a canary yellow Prada gown. In true French style, she paired her statement dress with a statement lip – a punchy orangey-red.

Best Retro Look – Holliday Grainger

Hats off to Holiday Grainger, who looked all 1930s Hollywood starlet in a monochrome Antonio Beradi gown, side swept manicured waves, and gorgeous red lips.

